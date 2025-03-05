IWD 2025: Gender investment gap set to narrow in 2025 as appetite for investment risk increases, Nutmeg analysis shows

Investment risk profiles are closer to parity than ever before as new analysis shows 89% of Nutmeg’s female investors have a medium-to-high risk portfolio (men: 92%)

Proportion of female investors grows 71% in a decade

New analysis from J.P. Morgan owned digital wealth manager Nutmeg shows how the gender investment gap has narrowed significantly in recent years. In 2013, only 24% of Nutmeg’s client base was represented by women investors, but this has risen significantly to 41% in 2025 as more women have started their investment journey with the digital wealth manager.

At the same time, Nutmeg has also seen a change in how women invest as the risk appetite of UK investors has evolved. Men and women are close to parity when it comes to investment risk, with 89% of women selecting to hold their investments in a medium-to-high risk managed investment portfolio, compared to 92% of men. This is compared to 80% among Nutmeg’s female investors in 2020.

Furthermore, research undertaken by Nutmeg among UK investors suggests this gender investment risk gap could close further in 2025 as nearly a quarter (23%) of female investors are planning to take on more investment risk this year (men: 19%). Driving this, millennial women are especially bullish about their investment plans, with 58% of women aged 35-44 planning to increase their investment risk this year, compared with only 36% of men in this age group.

Claire Exley, head of financial advice and guidance at J.P. Morgan owned digital wealth manager Nutmeg, said: “There’s a common myth that female investors are risk averse, but our latest analysis shows that any historic imbalance between men and women when it comes to appetite for investment risk is now smaller than ever and shrinking fast. We have seen a clear shift in how people perceive investing in the UK with more looking to make their money work harder for them. The data tells a positive story, more women are now aiming to build their wealth over the long-term by investing.

“While it is a positive step that more women are considering different ways to achieve their long-term financial goals, it is not an excuse for complacency. We can still do more to reframe what risk means when it comes to money. There are several kinds of risk, including inflation risk – where rising prices erode money’s buying power over time – and those who keep too much money in cash may find their savings can buy them less over the long-term. There’s a balance for people to strike: taking steps to reduce the threat of inflation and potentially falling short of being able to afford the lifestyle you want, while being mindful that any investments carry the risk that your money can fall, as well as rise, in value.

“The industry must continue to make investment products and services accessible and appealing to female investors to ensure participation continues to increase. This can take many forms – increasing the visibility of female role models in the industry, improving access to financial education, and offering investment portfolios that resonate with investor priorities, whether in terms of risk or social responsibility, for example.”

For over a decade, Nutmeg has empowered customers with their investments by enabling them to self-assess their risk appetite and select the best-suited portfolio across a range of investment styles and risk levels. All investors can access the investment expertise of the firm by speaking with the financial advice and guidance team before starting their investment journey.