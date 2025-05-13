Just sponsors Advise Wise Cost Calculator tool to support smarter financial advice for later life lending

Advise Wise, a leading sourcing platform for later life lending advisers, is proud to announce that Just, a specialist in retirement financial solutions, is now the official sponsor of the highly popular Advise Wise Cost Calculator.

This powerful tool, already a favourite among Advise Wise members, plays a pivotal role in enabling professionals to deliver personalised and data-driven advice. By allowing advisers to compare a wide range of mortgage products- including traditional mortgages, retirement interest-only mortgages (RIOs), and lifetime mortgages- the Cost Calculator helps advisers explore tailored scenarios that best suit their clients’ financial needs and retirement plans.

“We’re delighted to welcome Just as a sponsor of our Cost Calculator,” said Daniel Edmondson, National Account Manager at Advise Wise. “Their support further strengthens our mission to empower later life advisers achieving more, with smart tools that simplify complexity and lead to better client outcomes.”

The Advise Wise Cost Calculator allows users to compare key financial metrics across products side-by-side, offering a holistic view of the costs and benefits of each solution. With Just’s sponsorship, the tool continues to evolve as an essential asset in the adviser’s toolkit, especially as later life lending continues to grow in demand.

Matt Latham, Specialist Account Director at Just, commented: “We are delighted to support Advise Wise and their cost calculator, a tool that makes it much easier for advisers to compare products and assess the best product suitability. This will lead to better customer outcomes.”

As advisers navigate an increasingly complex lending landscape, the Advise Wise Cost Calculator, now powered by support from Just, remains a trusted resource for delivering clarity, confidence, and personalised service.