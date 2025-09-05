Kathryn Mansell appointed Head of Corporate Finance at Old Mill

South West financial experts Old Mill have announced the appointment of Kathryn Mansell as Head of Corporate Finance.

Kathryn’s promotion reflects Old Mill’s ongoing investment in leadership and highlights the firm’s commitment to strengthening its corporate finance expertise, helping clients navigate succession planning, acquisitions, management buyouts, and fundraising with confidence.

Kathryn, who is 32, joined Old Mill a decade ago, starting her career in the Exeter Commercial team with a focus on audit. Early in her journey, she had the opportunity to work alongside CEO Mark Neath – who was then Head of Corporate Finance – on transactional and valuation work, sparking her passion for corporate finance. Since qualifying, she has been a key member of the Corporate Finance team, steadily developing her expertise across a wide range of significant projects.

In her new role, Kathryn will be responsible for leading and developing the Corporate Finance team as it supports clients through critical business milestones. She will also be tasked with fostering key client relationships, embracing new technology in Old Mill’s approach, and ensuring the firm’s corporate finance offering provides the best advice and experience to our clients.

Speaking about her promotion, Kathryn said: “I feel both excited and honoured to step into this role. It’s a privilege to play a part in helping our clients achieve their goals while also shaping the strategic direction of Old Mill at such an exciting time. The support I’ve received from colleagues over the years has been invaluable, and I’m eager to give back in this next chapter.”

Looking ahead, Kathryn says her goals are both personal and professional.

“Personally, I want to continue developing as a leader and mentor,” she added, “building a culture where my team feels empowered to innovate and excel. For Old Mill, my aim is to expand our corporate finance offering, attract new talent, and strengthen our reputation as trusted advisors, driving the firm forward alongside our clients’ ambitions.”

Mark Neath, CEO at Old Mill, said: “Kathryn’s promotion is a testament to her talent, commitment and drive. She has developed her career with Old Mill, built strong relationships with clients, and proven her expertise across a wide range of corporate finance projects. We’re delighted to see her take the lead in shaping the next chapter for our Corporate Finance team.”

Kathryn Mansell, Head of Corporate Finance at Old Mill