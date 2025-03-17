Keychain rolls out AI-Powered one-click document checks for advisers

Keychain, a digital platform that helps mortgage and protection brokers streamline client onboarding, has launched its AI-powered document analysis tool after a successful trial with existing advisers using its system.

With increasing client expectations and the growing need for efficiency in mortgage processing, Keychain’s all-in-one platform enables firms to simplify and speed up their entire client journey—from client onboarding to document verification.

Keychain’s AI-powered document analysis tool has been developed with direct input from advisers. Keychain first introduced its document analysis functionality six months ago, refining it based on feedback from existing adviser clients.

This feature is part of Keychain’s wider platform, which provides mortgage brokers with a branded client portal for securely collecting documents, completing fact-finds, and managing all aspects of client onboarding in one place. The new AI powered Analysis tool helps to streamline tasks that were previously manual and time-consuming.

Unlike enterprise-level automation tools that are often out of reach for smaller firms, Keychain’s AI-powered platform is designed to be accessible to advisers at every level.

Jack Rogers, co-founder of Keychain, explained:

“This functionality isn’t a gimmick or something we’re looking to introduce in the next few years—it automates real, time-consuming tasks today that take advisers and admin staff away from clients. From checking that documents meet lender requirements to cross-referencing fact-finds and even renaming files for easier submission, this AI powered tool removes a huge administrative burden.

We prefer to show rather than tell—brokers can try the platform, including the AI analysis, on a free trial to see the benefits first-hand.”

Keychain customers have highlighted the efficiency gains from automating document checks. Lee Gathercole of Rebus Financial Services shared his experience:

“The AI-powered functionality has streamlined our processes and saved our administrators a tremendous amount of time. It provides an extra layer of safety, ensuring nothing is missed. Keychain has significantly improved our workflow and continues to be a vital asset to our operations.”

Keychain’s client platform is already used by a diverse range of mortgage firms—from single-adviser practices to larger advice firms, covering both directly authorised brokers and appointed representatives of larger networks.