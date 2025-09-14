Leading office provider defies summer slump with July and August attendance surge

Office Space in Town (OSiT), London’s leading flexible office space provider, has today revealed a 35% surge in July and August office attendance compared to the same months last year – bucking the traditional summer slowdown as employees reshape how they work and holiday.

The new data compiled from OSiT’s five central London locations – each designed with a unique, creative theme such as ‘Alice in Wonderland’ in Waterloo and ‘Monopoly’ in Liverpool Street – reveals that OSiT workers spent an average of 3.1 days per week in office in July and August, a 15% increase over the central London office working average of 2.7 days per week.

OSiT has attributed the recent summer surge on employees opting to take shorter UK breaks over the holiday period and the UK’s hottest summer on record which is changing working patterns. The four official heatwaves recorded in July and August 2025 saw OSiT’s workers take advantage of the heat closer to home by holidaying over shorter weekend breaks in UK and reserve leave for their longer trips in autumn and winter.

Reflecting further on this data, Sarah Singlehurst, Co-Founder of Office Space in Town, comments:

“At OSiT, our workspaces are bucking the traditional summer slowdown. With UK summers getting hotter, fewer employees are taking extended holidays in July and August, instead opting for shorter breaks in cooler months.”

“As a result, our offices are staying busy throughout August, with businesses increasingly looking for spaces that support higher footfall and productivity during what was once a quiet, social season.”

Each of OSiT’s London flexible office locations are equipped with a wide range of high-quality amenities to help businesses make the most of increased office attendance in the busier summer months. At OSiT Monument, workers can relax at The Deck, a rooftop café and bar offering late-night view across the Thames open late into the evening, reflecting OSiT’s commitment to creating workspaces that prioritise not just productivity, but also lifestyle and community.

OSiT recently announced its vision to create “Omni-Offices” – a one-stop shop designed to accommodate the increasing return of workers to the office and the evolving expectations for the workplace. In line with this vision, the company has launched The Cabins, a collection of luxury, hotel-style bedrooms at OSiT Monument, aimed at meeting the rising demand from late-working city commuters and international business travellers. Additionally, OSiT plans to incorporate a range of other facilities – from nurseries and restaurants to healthcare clinics, yoga studios, and dog grooming services – into future locations.