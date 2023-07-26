Liqueo rolls out Evelyn Partners Moneyhealth financial wellbeing service

Evelyn Partners has announced that asset and wealth management consultancy firm Liqueo has adopted its employee financial wellbeing service, Evelyn Partners Moneyhealth.

The service from Evelyn Partners, the UK’s leading integrated wealth management and professional services group, gives UK employees of Liqueo access to a state-of-the-art digital platform with built-in financial coaching by qualified professionals.

Evelyn Partners Moneyhealth provides staff at all income levels the ability to take control of their personal finances by benefitting from extensive guidance on saving, budgeting, debt, credit scores, tax, mortgages, financial planning, investing and more.

In addition, as part of the Moneyhealth service, senior managers with more complex financial affairs can tap into Evelyn Partners’ executive consulting service, gaining access to extensive expertise in wealth management, financial planning and tax with the option to sign up for formal, ongoing advice.

Furthermore, employees of all income levels can access a bespoke programme of financial wellbeing workshops run by Evelyn Partners’ practitioners with guides, webinars and in-person seminars covering a range of key topics from pensions and protection to budgeting, saving, investing and more.

Liqueo are specialists in business change and solution deployment across asset and wealth management. Operating from its offices in London, New York and Dubai, the company has practices in key areas including: advisory, front office, risk, private markets and compliance & regulation.

Samantha Wilson, Financial Controller at Liqueo commented “Financial wellbeing is becoming increasingly important in today’s society and when Evelyn offered a service that would help us to reduce stress and enhance employee experience and engagement, we thought what a fantastic idea. We are excited to launch this additional benefit to our employees and hope it increases knowledge to make informed financial decisions and understand when and how to seek advice.”

Tom Shave, Partner at Evelyn Partners, commented: “Following the launch of Evelyn Partners Moneyhealth, we have seen considerable interest in the service from forward-thinking firms. We are delighted to welcome Liqueo as a cornerstone client for the service and look forward to supporting their UK staff with getting the most from their personal finances.”