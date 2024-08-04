London, Belfast, and Leeds named as the best cities in the UK for business owners with growing families

Establishing and running a small business in the UK is no small task, especially when you’re also raising a family. But according to new research*, the UK is home to cities that not only support independent business owners, but also offer excellent childcare options and family-friendly activities.

Looking into 11 different factors, including monthly rent and utility costs, green space, schools and activities, SumUp has revealed the best cities in the UK for your independent business to thrive, alongside maintaining your family’s wellbeing.

Top 10 cities for business owners with families:

Rank City Total Score 1 London 6.949 2 Belfast 5.785 3 Leeds 5.688 4 Liverpool 5.564 5 Birmingham 5.386 6 Nottingham 5.314 7 Glasgow 5.240 8 Sheffield 5.090 9 Newcastle upon Tyne 4.934 10 Manchester 4.885

It’s no surprise that London tops the list as the best city in the UK for independent business owners with families to thrive. Although business owners can expect to pay higher monthly rental and utility costs, the city is beaming with activities for children. London is home to a whopping 724 activities for kids to explore and if that wasn’t enough, the city hosts 181 playgrounds, 168 entertainment centres and 92 sports camps.

Belfast ranks in second place boasting a vast amount of green space for families to explore, 44.52% of the city is officially defined as green space, including parks, community gardens and squares. Additionally, Belfast scores high for its safety index, with a score of 53.69, indicating that it’s a great place to thrive as a business all while watching your family grow.

Leeds takes the third spot.The city stands out for its educational offerings, with 169 schools and 170 nurseries for parents to choose from. Beyond the classroom, Leeds also provides a wealth of nature to explore, with 41.90% of the city declared as green space.

Other cities to highlight include Liverpool, offering entrepreneurs the cheapest monthly unit rental costs out of all the cities in the top 10 at £815.62 a month, allowing more funds to be allocated towards business growth and family needs. Additionally, Newcastle upon Tyne ranks high for its safety score of 61.97 which ensures a secure environment for both business operations and their family’s wellbeing.

Commenting on the study, Corin Camenisch, Product Marketing Lead at SumUp, says: “Balancing the demands of running a business, all whilst raising a family is no easy task. We conducted this study to highlight the UK cities that can offer a great environment for both small businesses and families to thrive. Our goal is to help entrepreneurial parents find the perfect place where both their professional and family lives flourish.”