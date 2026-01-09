Lords inquiry hears from industry leaders on regulators and growth

Chloe Gronow

·

The House of Lords Industry and Regulators Committee continues its inquiry into the relationship between regulators and economic growth, by hearing from industry leaders.  

The session will begin at 10am on Tuesday 13 January 2026 and can be followed live or afterwards on Parliament TV or in person in Committee Room 1, Palace of Westminster.

The Committee will hear from: 

  • Annie Conde, 
    Chief of Staff, Hoxton Farms;
  • Mark Thurston, 
    CEO, Anglian Water.

Members are expected to ask questions on:

  • relationships with regulators;
  • burdens and benefits of regulation;
  • how regulators can support innovation and growth;
  • the Government’s role in encouraging regulators to accept more risk;
  • the Government’s Action Plan and update, and the renewed focus on regulators’ growth duty;
  • regulatory fast lanes and sandboxes;
  • the administrative burden of regulation;
  • regulatory mergers;
  • assessing regulatory performance.

The Committee has published its call for evidence for this inquiry. The complete list of questions, plus details how to submit evidence by the deadline of Friday 16 January 2026, can be found on the Committee’s website.

