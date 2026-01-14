MainStreet Partners announces 2026 ESG & sustainability champions

Chloe Gronow

·

Unsplash - Sustainable, COP, Climate Change

MainStreet Partners, a leading ESG and Sustainability data provider for top-tier investors and distributors, today announces the winners of its 2026 ESG and Sustainability Champions awards.

These awards acknowledge excellence in sustainable investing and recognise asset managers and funds that have demonstrated exceptional performance in addressing Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and Sustainability challenges.

The winners span a broad range of categories including Equities, Fixed Income, Multi-Asset and Thematic strategies, alongside awards for the Best Sustainability Asset Manager and Boutique overall. Each were carefully selected by MainStreet Partners’ specialist fund research team. 

The team analyses funds against their proprietary long established three pillar methodology covering – ESG integration at the asset manager level, across the investment strategy, and via the portfolio holdings. MainStreet’s analysis universe currently includes more than 10,500 strategies, managed by over 480 Asset Managers, all available on its online platform esgeverything.com.

Commenting on the awards, Sophie Meatyard, MainStreet Partners’ Head of Fund Research, said:  “At the beginning of 2025, many expected the regulatory landscape to settle, but the reality has been continued evolution and heightened scrutiny across global markets. Asset managers face growing pressure to demonstrate credibility and transparency, as regulators and investors alike demand robust evidence of sustainability claims.

Our methodologies have evolved to reflect these changes while remaining consistent in their core principles: clarity, comparability, and integrity. This approach enables us to provide clients with confidence in an environment where expectations are constantly shifting.

In such a dynamic market, those who embrace innovation and maintain a proactive stance will be best positioned to thrive. These awards celebrate asset managers and funds that exemplify leadership and resilience in the face of ongoing transformation.”

Now in its sixth year, the 2026 ESG and Sustainability Champions are: 

CATEGORYMAINSTREET PARTNERS – ESG AND SUSTAINABILITY CHAMPIONS 2026
Best Asset ManagerNordea
Best BoutiqueSycomore
Best ESG Global Equity FundEvenlode – Global Dividend Fund
Best ESG European Equity FundSycomore – Sélection Midcap
Best ESG Global Bond FundVontobel – Global Bond
Best ESG European Bond FundRobeco – Euro Government Bonds
Best ESG Alternative FundMarshall Wace – Lumyna-MW TOPS Environmental Focus
Best ESG Emerging Markets Equity FundTrinetra – Emerging Markets Growth
Best Sustainable Multi-Asset FundLiontrust – Sustainable Future Managed Range
Best Sustainable Multi-Thematic FundMirova – Global Sustainable Equity
Best GSS Bond FundTriodos – Euro Bond Impact
Best Environmental FundARK Europe – Rize Environmental Impact 100
Best Social FundTriodos – Future Generations
Best Transition FundBNP Paribas – Clean Energy Solutions

