Maiyuresh Rajah appointed Director of Investments for Wealth and Advice at Aviva

Aviva has appointed Maiyuresh Rajah as Director of Investments for Wealth and Advice within its UK Insurance, Wealth & Retirement (IWR) business, effective immediately.

Maiyuresh was previously Head of Investment Strategy and Propositions at Aviva, responsible for investment strategy across Aviva’s Wealth and Advice business.

In his new role, Maiyuresh will be responsible for all investment activity across Aviva’s Wealth and Advice business, which includes investment strategy, proposition development, investment governance, asset transitions, and sustainable investing across the workplace and retail pension businesses.

He will now report to Michele Golunska, Managing Director of Wealth and Advice at Aviva.

Commenting on the appointment, Michele Golunska said:

“Investments are key to everything we do for our customers. We have an investment centre of expertise across our individual lines of businesses which brings together over 80 investment specialists, meaning we are well positioned to deliver market leading investment solutions for customers.

“Maiyuresh has led the development and innovation of our investment strategy over the last year three years, and I’m pleased he will now lead the investments area. He brings a wealth of experience in asset management and investment consulting to this significant role.”

Maiyuresh Rajah, Director of Investments for Wealth and Advice at Aviva, added:

“I’m delighted to now lead our investments area so we can continue to support our customers’ investment needs and help them to meet their future financial and retirement goals.’