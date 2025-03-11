Majority of UK advice firms are supporting clients with protection needs and long-term care is high on the agenda – finds the lang cat

New figures published this week from the lang cat’s seventh annual State of the Advice Nation (SOTAN) report shows that protection is offered in-house by the majority (84%) of advice firms across the UK and is by far the most common service offered.

Second on the list is targeted advice according to occupation offered by just over half of firms while 44% are providing assistance with long-term care planning. In contrast 17% are supporting clients with DB transfers and just over one in five (21%) are offering equity release services.

The prominence of protection advice chimes with recent data[1] showing over half (51%) of advisers predict a marked increase in demand for income protection and life -insurance related products this year. And 92% of those surveyed are confident they can meet this increase in demand.

The most recent data from the ABI also shows record numbers of income protection policies sold in 2023 (247,000) and nearly all of these were sold with advice, highlighting the vital role advisers play in bolstering consumers’ financial resilience. Similarly, sales of standalone critical illness policies totaled 75,700 – almost four times higher than ten years ago.

Support with long-term care is the third most common service offered in-house by 44% and a further 18% have a trusted referral in place. This means over 60% of firms are working with clients to prepare for a potential care need – reflecting growing concern about access and affordability. A recent report from Age UK[2] highlights that there are currently around two million older people in England alone with unmet social care needs while the average weekly cost for a room in a nursing home is now £1,594[3].

Last year the government ended plans that would have helped reduce the cost of care for older people. It has now launched an independent commission to look at fixing the system which is due to conclude in 2028.

Steven Nelson, Insights Director at the lang cat said: “We can see from these findings how diverse advice businesses are in terms of the services provided. Also, how they continue to evolve as they look to support clients with major issues they face. The numbers suggest more people are feeling financially vulnerable to cost-of-living pressures and are seeking more protection. But also, long-term care is clearly a concern that they are looking to prepare for given stretched local authority services and rising fees.”

Marina Herbert, Operations Director, Herbert & Webster Ltd added: “We are pleased to see that protection is widely offered as part of the financial planning proposition. This is an encouraging trend for the industry. We believe that no financial planning and investment strategy stacks up if it’s not protected. Our clients have wonderful aspirations and goals, and it’s essential to get the right protection in place so these goals remain within reach.”

“We’re also seeing more clients looking to us for help with planning for long-term care. They want reassurance and to know that things are taken care of when they’re likely to be at their most vulnerable. Our role as advisers is crucial in making sure they’re supported and feel prepared for any challenges that might arise.”

SOTAN is one of the largest advice-focused attitudinal studies in the UK with over 500 members of the advice profession taking part.