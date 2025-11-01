Majority of UK side hustles are earning up to £500 a month

The data comes from the small business payments provider, Remitly Business, which spoke to over 1,000 side hustle owners to explore how side hustles are taking shape in 2025, from who’s doing them to how much people are really earning.

How much do side hustles make

How much do you typically earn monthly from your side hustle? Percentage of respondents Nothing yet 5% Less than £100 36% £100 – £499 32% £500 – £999 11% £1,000 – £1,999 6% £2,000+ 3% Prefer not to say 1% It varies too much to be able to say 6%

Most side hustles (36%) are bringing in less than £100 a month, with a further one in every twenty side hustles not bringing in any money at all.

Around a third of side hustles are moderate earners, bringing in between £100 to £499, enough to potentially cover a weekly shop, energy bills or top-up savings.

High earners are rare, with less than one in ten side hustles bringing in over £1000 per month.

On average people with a side hustle earn £367.88 a month.

Further Findings:

Men (24%) are more likely to earn more than £500 a month than women (17%).

On average, men earn £393.70 a month from a side hustle, compared to women’s average of £339.77

from a side hustle, compared to The majority of side hustles require little to no upfront investment, with nearly half of the respondents (49%) saying they didn’t need to pay anything to get started.

Remitly Business’s experts give five tips to start and sustain your side hustle: