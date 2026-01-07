Market Harborough Building Society cuts mortgage rates and SVR

Complex case and bridging finance specialist Market Harborough Building Society has made a host of rate reductions to start the new year. This includes lowering its Standard Variable Rate (SVR) by 0.15% to 7.24% and reducing its residential and let rates by the following:

Variable rates – by 0.15%

Two-year fixed rates – by 0.05%

At the same time, the specialist lender has also dropped its tier one and two monthly bridging finance rates by 0.01%.

Market Harborough’s head of mortgage distribution, Iain Smith, said: “We’re building on a successful 2025, kickstarting 2026 with reductions across many of our mortgage rates. This ensures we’re well-positioned to support brokers with complex cases and with our award-winning bridging finance – we’ll be adding to this positive message with more great news to come.”

Following the changes, the Society’s rates now start from:

5.10% fixed and 5.05% variable for residential tier one cases up to 75% LTV with a £1,495 product fee.

5.51% fixed and 5.46% variable for let tier one cases up to 75% LTV, including top-slicing and lending into retirement as standard.

Its monthly standard bridging finance rates for loans up to £5m now start from 0.59% variable and 0.63% fixed.

The specialist lender’s limited edition bridging finance range for simpler cases up to £1m also benefits from these reductions, with monthly rates now starting from 0.57%.

*Bridging finance rates are approximate with interest charged daily.

Market Harborough’s latest rate reductions are designed to benefit its key audience of residential borrowers needing up to £5m, high net worth borrowers, expats, buy-to-let and holiday let investors and those needing short-term lending. The Society is recognised for its flexible approach to simple and more complex mortgage cases, including clients with non-standard income, unusual property types, and those with multiple complexities.

More information about the specialist lender can be found by calling 01858 412345 or visiting www.mhbs.co.uk/intermediaries.