Mattioli Woods and Kingswood combine to create leading wealth management group

Meg Bratley

Unsplash - 29/05/2025

Mattioli Woods, the specialist wealth and asset management business and the Kingswood Group, a respected wealth and investment management firm, are pleased to announce that they have agreed to merge, creating a leading UK wealth management group. This is subject to the FCA’s approval for change in control, expected later this year.

The announcement marks a significant milestone in the firms’ shared ambition to deepen client relationships, grow their talent base, and enhance their service and product offerings. The combined Group will be a leading force in the UK wealth and savings market, serving over 25,000 clients with £25 billion in assets under administration and advice (AUAA). It brings enhanced capabilities across wealth planning, investment management, and client service

Strategically and culturally aligned, the firms share a client-first ethos, a national presence, and a focus on long-term value. The integration is expected to deliver greater scale, a stronger market position, and an improved client experience. Their joint commitment to adviser development, innovation, and service excellence supports a shared vision for sustainable growth. 

Ian Mattioli, MBE DL, CEO and Founder of Mattioli Woods Group, commented: “Our stated long-term ambition is to become a national wealth management firm with £60bn in assets and up to 300 advisers.  Combining with Kingswood is a transformational moment and sees us accelerate our journey to achieve these goals. This deal brings together two highly complementary businesses with a shared commitment to putting clients first and delivering long-term value. We’ve admired Kingswood’s growth and reputation for some time. Together, we are creating a stronger, more dynamic business that is well-positioned for the future – for our clients and our people.”

Peter Coleman, CEO of Kingswood Group, commented: “The combined business will accelerate our journey towards achieving our vision of having the scale to deliver a best-in-class wealth management service to our clients.  This is supported by our market leading DFM and IBOSS brands.  I am excited to combine with Mattioli Woods, who have a strong reputation of delivering broader services including group benefits and deep expertise in specialist pensions.”  

