May’s NS&I Premium Bonds millionaires come from Derbyshire and Suffolk

This month’s NS&I £1 million Premium Bonds jackpot winners come from Derbyshire and Suffolk.
The first Bond number drawn was 462DR240519 and it belongs to a winner based in Derbyshire. This winner purchased their winning Bond in July 2021 and holds £25,361 in Premium Bonds.
The second £1 million jackpot winner is based in Suffolk. Their winning Bond number is 300ZZ346515 and it was purchased in April 2017. They hold a total of £35,000 in Premium Bonds.
May 2025 prize draw breakdown
A total of 5,941,150 prizes worth £413,900,125 will be paid out in the May 2025 prize draw. There were 130,705,305,671 Bond numbers eligible for the draw.
|Value of prize
|Number of prizes
|£1,000,000
|2
|£100,000
|79
|£50,000
|157
|£25,000
|315
|£10,000
|789
|£5,000
|1,575
|£1,000
|16,556
|£500
|49,668
|£100
|1,843,199
|£50
|1,843,199
|£25
|2,185,611
|Total value of prizes
£413,900,125
|Total number of prizes
5,941,150