May’s NS&I Premium Bonds millionaires come from Derbyshire and Suffolk

Meg Bratley

·

Fireworks

This month’s NS&I £1 million Premium Bonds jackpot winners come from Derbyshire and Suffolk.

The first Bond number drawn was 462DR240519 and it belongs to a winner based in Derbyshire. This winner purchased their winning Bond in July 2021 and holds £25,361 in Premium Bonds.

The second £1 million jackpot winner is based in Suffolk. Their winning Bond number is 300ZZ346515 and it was purchased in April 2017. They hold a total of £35,000 in Premium Bonds.

May 2025 prize draw breakdown
A total of 5,941,150 prizes worth £413,900,125 will be paid out in the May 2025 prize draw. There were 130,705,305,671 Bond numbers eligible for the draw. 

Value of prizeNumber of prizes
£1,000,000 
£100,000 79 
£50,000 157 
£25,000 315 
£10,000 789 
£5,000 1,575 
£1,000 16,556 
£500 49,668 
£100 1,843,199 
£50  1,843,199 
£25 2,185,611 
Total value of prizes
£413,900,125		Total number of prizes
5,941,150

