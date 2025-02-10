MetLife readies for growth ambitions with key appointments within its executive team

MetLife UK has made a series of strategic organisational changes as part of ambitious plans to accelerate growth and transformation.

To support ambitious growth plans, Adrian Matthews has been appointed UK Deputy CEO of MetLife UK, with a focus on driving commercial activities and ensuring the UK business remains responsive to industry and customer needs

Rich Horner has been appointed Head of Transformation & Growth Initiatives, to continue to ensure MetLife’s products remain at the forefront of market needs

Charlotte O’Brien has been appointed Head of Employee Benefits (EB) with a focus on growth in the EB market

The business plans to strengthen its market position, continue to lead the way in offering unique and innovative products, and ensure it remains agile in an evolving landscape. The new appointments will enable MetLife UK to deliver greater value to customers and unlock new opportunities for long-term, sustainable growth.

Adrian Matthews, previously Head of Employee Benefits since June 2017, and prior to that CFO from May 2011, has been appointed as UK Deputy CEO. A newly created role responsible for distribution, product and marketing, and driving MetLife UK’s commercial activities, while ensuring that the business’ strategy is responsive to customer needs.

Charlotte O’Brien joins the UK Executive Team taking on the role as Head of Employee Benefits. Charlotte has been an instrumental part of the MetLife UK team for seven years where she has worked as Head of Portfolio Retention & Growth and Deputy National Sales Manager & SME Distribution Manager. Charlotte is well regarded in the industry and was recognised as a finalist in the Women in Sales Awards in both 2024 and 2025, also winning Protection Review’s Young Achiever of the Year in 2019.

These announcements follow Rich Horner’s appointment as Head of Transformation & Growth Initiatives in December. He will be responsible for ensuring that transformation activities are cohesive and aligned to market needs.

Both Adrian and Rich will report to Dominic Grinstead, CEO of MetLife UK. Charlotte will report into Adrian Matthews.

Dominic Grinstead, CEO of MetLife UK, comments: “We’ve set ourselves ambitious growth plans over the next five years, and these key appointments ensure we have the right expertise in the right places. Adrian and Rich have been integral to the evolution of MetLife in the UK as part of the UK Executive Team for many years now, and I am delighted to continue to work with them to drive future growth. MetLife has a real culture of talent development, and I am particularly pleased that Charlotte’s appointment to the UK Executive Team from team lead roles, demonstrates to all colleagues the opportunities within the business to develop your career at MetLife. It’s wonderful to recognise the talent we have within the team and to be able to appoint such strong individuals to these key roles.

“From our products and distribution to marketing and market needs, we continue to support and innovate our propositions to meet the needs of our customers. As we transition to a new structure, I am confident in each individual in helping achieve our goals and look forward to what they bring to the table for the future of our business.”