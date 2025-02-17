MetLife UK appoints Phil Jeynes to lead Individual Protection growth

MetLife UK has announced today that it has further strengthened its growth plans and UK Executive Team with the appointment of Phil Jeynes as Head of Individual Protection.

As part of the provider’s ambitious plans to accelerate growth and transformation, Phil will be pivotal in leading the distribution strategy while aligning the Individual Protection business across marketing, propositions, customer service, and other critical areas, with a primary focus to set the strategic direction of the Individual Protection business in the UK. Phil will join the UK Executive Team and report to UK Deputy CEO, Adrian Matthews.

Prior to joining, Phil was Director of Corporate Strategy at Reassured, the UK’s largest life insurance broker. Phil is well-known across the protection industry and brings with him extensive knowledge and expertise, as well as strong panel and partner relationships to MetLife’s corporate growth strategy.

Dominic Grinstead, CEO of MetLife UK, comments: “Phil’s appointment comes at an important time for the UK, as we seek to accelerate our ambitious growth strategy marking a crucial phase for the business. Phil brings with him a wealth of experience in the protection industry, and I welcome him to the team.”

Phil Jeynes, Head of Income Protection at MetLife UK, added: “MetLife has built an innovative, customer centric product set, with claims statistics that are the envy of the market. I am excited to join the business at this pivotal stage, where further growth is at the forefront, and I share the joint aim of ensuring more families have protection for unexpected everyday occurrences.”

Phil has been at the forefront of the Protection market for well over a decade, holding senior roles across insurer, technology and distribution businesses. As a columnist and commentator for the trade press, as well as a regular on conference and event platforms, Phil has a reputation for forthright views, eloquently and often humorously expressed.

Having begun his career as an adviser, Phil knows the challenges faced by those at the “coal face” of Protection sales and has used this background and his subsequent experience to devise and implement successful strategies and partnerships during his career.