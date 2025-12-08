Moneybox partners with Amundi to bolster its wealth proposition with launch of three low-cost investment funds for pension customers

Moneybox, the award-winning wealth management platform, today announced the launch of three new Moneybox-branded funds, marking a significant strengthening of its wealth and investing proposition.

Developed in partnership with Amundi, the largest European investment manager, the new funds will be available to pension customers from 8th December 2025. They are designed to support customers in growing their money for retirement through a simplified, cost-effective, and expertly managed investment solution.

The partnership brings together Moneybox’s customer-led product design with Amundi’s global expertise in multi-asset investing and exchange traded fund (ETF) management. The funds have been created to offer customers a clear choice of risk and return profiles, depending on their life stage:

IFSL Moneybox Cautious Fund : Low risk with lower potential returns. May be suitable for those almost at retirement age.

: Low risk with lower potential returns. May be suitable for those almost at retirement age. IFSL Moneybox Balanced Fund : Medium risk with a similar mix of growth and stability. May be suitable for those starting to approach retirement age.

: Medium risk with a similar mix of growth and stability. May be suitable for those starting to approach retirement age. IFSL Moneybox Adventurous Fund: Higher risk with higher potential returns. May be suitable for those further away from retirement age.

As part of the launch, Moneybox will introduce two of the new funds as a default investment option for pension customers. Those under 50 will default into the IFSL Moneybox Adventurous Fund, while those aged 50 and over will default into the IFSL Moneybox Balanced Fund. The funds are low-cost, actively managed, and designed to deliver long-term growth through diversified exposure to equities, bonds, and commodities.

Moneybox customers will now benefit from some of the most competitively priced personal pensions on the market. All three Moneybox funds have capped Ongoing Charge Figures (OCF) at 0.29% per year so customers will never pay more than this. In addition, Moneybox will only charge a 0.15% service fee, replacing its current platform fee, capped at £150 per year.

The aim of the new multi-asset funds (MAFs) is to deliver a straightforward, “hands-off” experience for customers, removing the need for manual portfolio rebalancing while maintaining a consistent long-term balance of risk and return.

This latest announcement builds on Moneybox’s history of innovation in pensions: in March 2019, it launched pension consolidation, becoming the first investment platform in the UK to offer a pension via an app. In 2022, Moneybox brought pension trusteeship in-house, giving the company full oversight and control over its pension funds, strengthening compliance, customer trust, and its ability to innovate in pension product design.

Charlie Mortimer, Co-Founder at Moneybox, commented:

“Our mission is to give everyone the means to get more out of life – whether they’re saving and investing, buying their first home, or planning for retirement. The launch of the Moneybox funds marks a major milestone in our ambition to become a lifelong wealth partner to millions across the UK.”

“Since 2019, when we became the first investment platform to offer a pension via an app, we have been building the foundations for scalable and innovative retirement solutions. These new funds demonstrate how we can bring world-class investment expertise to our customers in a simple, affordable, and effective way.”

Investment Fund Services Limited (IFSL), part of the Marlborough Group, acts as the Authorised Corporate Director (ACD) for the funds. It has worked with Moneybox to design and launch them and will oversee their operation. As ACD, IFSL is responsible for ensuring the funds meet the highest standards of governance and comply with all Financial Conduct Authority regulations.

Eric Bramoullé, CEO of Amundi UK, said:

“At Amundi we work to give more people access to high quality investments to help them secure their financial future. We are proud to partner with Moneybox to bring Amundi’s leadership in multi-asset and ETF capabilities to UK retirement savers, drawing on the extensive expertise of our investment team in designing tailor-made solutions.

Together we can make saving simpler, more accessible and more cost efficient for Moneybox’s customers. This strategic collaboration underscores Amundi’s long-term commitment to the UK market and digital wealth as well as the critical importance we place on delivering better retirement outcomes.”