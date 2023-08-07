Consumer Duty - Mortgage and Property

Moneyfacts launches new Consumer Duty Audit Tool for Mortgages

by | Aug 7, 2023

Share this article

Share On Linkedin
Share On Facebook
Share On Twitter
Share Via Email

Following the high demand for its Savings Audit Tool, the new Moneyfacts Consumer Duty Audit Tool for Mortgages is now available to support Consumer Duty compliance.

In its last Consumer Duty update to firms, the Financial Conduct Authority asks: “What data, MI and other intelligence are you using to monitor the fair value of your products and services on an ongoing basis?”

The new powerful Moneyfacts Consumer Duty Audit Tool provides a product level view of Residential Mortgage products, and summary of the market to enable ongoing Fair Value benchmarking, filtering and review of the product portfolio.

John Woods, Moneyfacts Founder and Executive Chairman said: “Following the unprecedented demand for the Moneyfacts Consumer Audit Tool for Savings and conversations we have had with banks and building societies, we know there is already high demand for the Mortgages version of the Moneyfacts Consumer Duty Audit Tool.”

 
 

For a free demo, please click here.

Share this article

Share On Linkedin
Share On Facebook
Share On Twitter
Share Via Email

Related articles

Industry experts react to Halifax HPI data

Industry experts react to Halifax HPI data

Following the latest Halifax HPI data released this morning, industry experts have shared their reaction with IFA Magazine. Their thoughts are below: Nicky Stevenson, Managing Director at national estate agent group Fine & Country, said:“House prices dipped...

Trending articles

IFA Talk logo

IFA Talk is our flagship podcast, designed to fit perfectly into your busy life, bringing the latest insight, analysis, news and interviews to you, wherever you are.

IFA Talk Podcast - listen to the latest episode

Discover more podcasts
x