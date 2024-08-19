Morné Jacobs joins Countrywide Surveying Services as New Build Director

Countrywide Surveying Services (CSS), a leading provider of property risk management, valuations, and customer surveys in the UK, has announced the appointment of Morné Jacobs as New Build Director.

Morné brings a wealth of experience to this role, having dedicated 24 years to Lloyds Banking Group in various capacities. Over the past eight and a half years, he has specialised in the new build sector, working closely with industry specialists, including national housebuilders, brokers and other key stakeholders to deliver high-quality, affordable homes in desirable locations.

This new role within CSS involves promoting and enhancing Countrywide’s New Build offerings across the UK, with a key focus on supporting net zero goals. The role will also seek to advocate various construction methods, including modern and affordable housing. Additionally, Morné will be responsible for building and maintaining strong relationships with key stakeholders, including mortgage lenders, house builders, and other industry stakeholders, to deliver a comprehensive and integrated New Build proposition. Morné will report into Jayne Coppinger, Director of Client Relationships, Countrywide Surveying Services.

Matthew Cumber, Managing Director at Countrywide Surveying Services, commented: “Morné’s expertise spans project and strategic management within the new build and mortgage sectors. He is widely recognised for his strong leadership abilities, business development acumen, and coaching skills. These qualities have contributed to his success in fostering strong relationships and driving growth over his many years in the industry.

“We look forward to the impact his leadership will bring to our continued success in the new build sector.”

Morné Jacobs, New Build Director at Countrywide Surveying Services, added: “This is an incredibly exciting opportunity to become an ambassador for the group and its market-leading new build valuations proposition. It represents an important step in my career, and I can’t wait to start building on the great market expertise and brand recognition CSS has established.”