Mortgage and Property Investment Magazine | Issue 10 | September 2024

Our patience and resilience have been tested but it has finally happened. After what felt like an eternity of interest rate hikes and holds, the Bank of England finally reduced rates in August in what we all hope is a sign of better days ahead.

Whilst the BoE’s action was far from drastic, a cut of just 0.25% is a great base from which more prosperous times can be built within the property market as confidence floods back into buyers who can now see things hopefully moving in the right direction.

It’s an exciting time to be involved in this sector and let’s hope for more positive news as we move into the final months of 2024.

In this month's edition of Mortgage and Property Investment Magazine we take a look at some of the crucial topics that advisors should be discussing with their clients including the importance of surveys when buying a property and looming tax deadlines for holiday-lets. We also look back at a year of Consumer Duty and how it has changed the mortgage advice landscape.

First up in this month’s magazine, Chris Little, Chief Revenue Officer at Finova, evaluates how lenders have performed and some areas for improvement a year on from Consumer Duty regulation that swept across the financial services profession introducing key changes, including enhanced transparency, clearer communication, and fairer treatment for customers.

Our next story in the magazine focuses on adding extra value to your client interactions by urging the importance of surveys. Malcolm Webb, Technical Director at Legal & General Surveying Services, reminds us all why surveys are such a critical step in the property purchase process and gives some key facts that can be shared with your clients.

Finally, insight from accountancy and business advisory firm BDO LLP highlights the planned abolition of favourable tax treatment for furnished holiday lets from April next year and explains why this is prompting many owners to consider whether now may be the right time to sell or pass on their property to family members.

