Mortgage brokers back FCA Mortgage Rule Review and urge lenders to innovate

New research from Nottingham Building Society shows strong broker support for the FCA’s Mortgage Rule Review, with the majority backing reforms aimed at creating a more flexible and inclusive mortgage market.

The survey of 500 UK mortgage brokers explored views of the review, finding that over three quarters of brokers (78%) are in support. According to Nottingham Building Society, the review is a timely opportunity to modernise the market, creating greater access to sustainable homeownership for borrowers who do not fit the traditional mould, including those with non-standard employment, complex income arrangements or atypical household structures.

However, the Society remains firmly committed to the role brokers play in the mortgage market, believing that intermediary-led advice must remain central to the UK mortgage market.

The research also found that more than six in ten brokers (61%) want lenders to introduce new products designed to support a wider variety of borrower circumstances, while over half (52%) say lenders are too slow to respond to evolving customer needs.

The research highlights the importance that brokers place on more flexible lending, tailored support for complex or vulnerable borrowers, and the adoption of technology to streamline mortgage applications. These measures are seen as critical to modernising the sector and delivering better outcomes for all borrowers, while also highlighting the central role of brokers in guiding clients through an increasingly complex mortgage market.

Aaron Shinwell, Chief Lending Officer at Nottingham Building Society, said:

“Homeownership shouldn’t be limited by the complexity of a customer’s background. In recent years, we’ve made it a priority to better understand those whose circumstances fall outside the mainstream. Our Foreign National mortgage range is just one example of how we’re putting that philosophy into action. As a mutual founded over 175 years ago, our purpose has always been to serve our members – and that means adapting to meet real needs.

“Borrowers’ lives, incomes and household structures are more complex than ever, yet mortgage products have not always kept pace. Our research shows brokers are calling for practical innovation and regulatory reform so lenders can responsibly serve a broader set of customers.

“The FCA’s consultation gives the sector an important opportunity to act. By enabling more flexible and inclusive products, the consultation can address the innovation gap highlighted by brokers while maintaining the integrity of professional advice and protecting consumers.

“We are a 100% intermediary-led business and strongly believe that brokers must remain central to the mortgage market. We oppose any regulatory changes that could fragment relationships, confuse roles or remove vital consumer protections.

“As a mutual committed to customer trust, we will continue to invest in innovation, partner with brokers, and shape solutions that balance flexibility with responsibility, ensuring that advice, access and confidence remain cornerstones of a healthy mortgage market.”