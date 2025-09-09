Mortgage choice dips as lenders tread cautiously | M&PI 20 | September 2025

Autumn brings change – and new opportunities

As we see out the end of summer 2025, in steps autumn, a season of change and fresh perspective. September’s edition of Mortgage & Property Investment Magazine unpacks some of the latest shifts shaping mortgages and the housing market. With lenders treading carefully, inflation sparking renewed debate, and technology transforming compliance, this issue highlights some of the latest news from a sector never shy of change, giving advisers the insights needed to stay ahead as we move into the final stretch of the year.

From caution to opportunity: Reading the mortgage market signals

We open this month’s edition with the latest Moneyfacts analysis, revealing how product availability dipped in August as lenders took a more cautious stance. With fixed rates edging closer to sub-5% for the first time in years, we bring you experts’ views as they weigh in on what this means for borrowers, remortgagers, and first-time buyers navigating a complex lending environment.

Supervising the Future: How AI is Redefining Compliance

Next, we delve into a subject that’s currently a pivotal talking point across the wider mortgage and property sector, and that’s AI. We look into how artificial intelligence is transforming compliance teams, and although AI is far from replacing human expertise, it is enabling 100% case checks, redefining workflows, and creating a new role for mortgage professionals as “AI supervisors.” Discover why this evolution could mark a turning point for standards across the industry.

Inflation on the rise: what it means for borrowers and brokers alike

Closing out our September edition, leading voices from across the industry share their take on July’s unexpected rise in inflation. From the outlook for interest rate cuts to the balancing act facing policymakers, we spotlight how brokers and advisers can best guide clients through uncertainty while seizing new opportunities in a resilient property market.

IFA Talk Podcast: Tech That Transforms — Mortgage Innovation with Finova

In this special Mortgage & Property Investment edition of IFA Talk, Sue and Matt sit down with Rowan Clayton, Chief Product Officer at Finova, to chart the evolution of mortgage technology. They explore how digital tools, AI, and machine learning are reshaping the borrowing experience—for brokers, lenders, and clients alike. Rowan also unpacks composable architecture, a concept poised to make waves in the mortgage market through 2025 and beyond. This episode is a must-listen for those looking to stay ahead in the fast-evolving mortgage and property landscape.

Listen here!

Keep ahead this Autumn

That’s just a teaser of content in this month’s edition. For daily market updates, shifting rates, exclusive expert analysis, and industry news, make sure to check in with us regularly here.

We’ll be with you every step of the way this Autumn, bringing you the updates, analysis, and insights that matter most, especially with the all-important Budget coming up on the 26th of November, with changes to property taxation firmly on the agenda. Brace brace!

Meg Bratley

Social Media and Content Manager,

Mortgage and Property Investment Magazine