M&PI Podcast #19: Supporting clients with complex mortgage needs, with Hinckley & Rugby for Intermediaries’ Laura Sneddon

Now live: The latest Mortgage & Property Investment special edition of IFA Talk explores how advisers can best support clients in complex or evolving circumstances.

In this episode, Jenny Hunter and Meg Bratley are joined by Laura Sneddon, Head of Mortgage Sales and Distribution at Hinckley & Rugby for Intermediaries. With over 20 years’ experience in financial services, Laura shares her insights on how advisers can unlock opportunities for borrowers through flexible, manual underwriting and a more tailored approach to complex cases.

Highlights from this week’s episode

Income flexibility – how lenders can support clients with irregular earnings such as bonuses, dividends, freelance work, side hustles or overseas income

– how lenders can support clients with irregular earnings such as bonuses, dividends, freelance work, side hustles or overseas income Wealth transfer – the role of parents and families in helping younger buyers onto the property ladder, and how HRFI structures lending to reflect intergenerational support

– the role of parents and families in helping younger buyers onto the property ladder, and how HRFI structures lending to reflect intergenerational support Case studies – real-life examples of clients who are asset-rich but cash-poor, and how flexible lending can make a difference

– real-life examples of clients who are asset-rich but cash-poor, and how flexible lending can make a difference Vulnerability – how HRFI’s Vulnerability Academy equips advisers with tools to navigate sensitive situations with confidence

– how HRFI’s Vulnerability Academy equips advisers with tools to navigate sensitive situations with confidence Additional insights into specialist areas such as support for self-employed borrowers, opportunities in the visa buy-to-let market, and the unique needs of Scotland’s mortgage sector

This episode makes for a fascinating and timely discussion, shining a spotlight on the opportunities for advisers to deliver meaningful solutions in a rapidly changing borrower landscape and why collaboration with lenders such as HRFI can help ensure every client receives the right support.



Laura Sneddon

Laura has over 20 years of experience in financial services, having held senior sales roles with several specialist lenders across both the commercial and retail sectors. With a strong focus on relationships and collaboration, she is committed to providing solution-based lending that meets the needs of today’s evolving borrower landscape.