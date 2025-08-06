MPowered becomes first UK lender to open mortgage calculator to AI agents

MPowered, the One Day Mortgage lender, has become the first mortgage provider in the UK to expose its affordability calculator to large language models (LLMs), marking a significant shift in how consumers and machines interact with financial products online.

The launch reflects a broader transformation in how information is accessed. As AI personal assistants become the primary interface to the internet, websites will increasingly be visited by LLMs, not humans. These models will query data, interpret context, and return answers directly to users in natural language.

“We’re not just optimising for mobile or web anymore, we’re actively building for an LLM-first internet,” said Jake Atkinson, Director of Growth at MPowered. “This is about making sure that when your AI assistant goes looking for mortgage information, it can talk directly to the source. Safely, accurately, and in context.”

By launching its affordability calculator as a Model Context Protocol server, MPowered has made its lending criteria natively accessible to LLMs. This allows AI agents to interact with the calculator in real time, returning tailored borrowing estimates without relying on static websites, screen scraping, or outdated third-party summaries.

“The MCP is rapidly becoming the standard for how models safely interface with live, trusted data sources” said Director of AI at MPowered, Stelios Constantinidis. MPowered’s move sets a new precedent for how financial institutions can surface core functionality to AI, while maintaining full control over data integrity and context.

This is the first of several MCP integrations MPowered plans to launch as part of its broader commitment to redefining the mortgage experience through AI and automation.

Developed in partnership with MQube Technology, the intelligence behind MPowered’s lending platform, the MCP server allows LLMs to interact with MPowered’s live affordability criteria in a secure, contextual format.