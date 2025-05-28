MPowered Mortgages launches “Uber-style” case tracking timeline for brokers

New timeline provides real-time updates on every stage of a client’s application via the MPowered broker portal accessible on the website

MPowered Mortgages, the one day mortgage lender, has launched a new case tracking timeline that gives their broker-partners visibility over every stage of a client’s applications from start to finish, along with real-time updates.

Inspired by intuitive, step-by-step progress tracking, made popular by apps like Uber, the new timeline presents each milestone in a clear, visual format. Brokers can now instantly see when key actions take place, for example, when a valuation is booked or completed, or when an affordability decision is made. The layout also makes it easier to access key information including underwriter questions, case documents, and solicitor details.

The timeline builds on a series of recent developments aimed at further improving the way MPowered serves its broker-partners. The lender recently announced the launch of its “one stop shop” broker support and sales team “MPowered Max”. The new development saw the launch of the lender’s revamped broker website which serves all brokers’ communication needs from booking in-person meetings, requesting a demo and much more. The case tracking timeline, launched today, will be accessible on the new broker website.

Rhonda Bryant, Head of Broker Operations at MPowered Mortgages, said:

“This is all about giving brokers more control over the entire mortgage process. The new timeline which simplifies how brokers can access and manage case progress is testament to our commitment to deliver the best possible service to our brokers partners. It gives a clear view of each stage, meaning fewer delays, fewer questions, and better conversations with clients.”

Katherine Stagg, Director, of Stagg Mortgage Services, added:

“MPowered’s new case timeline is a game-changer for us brokers. Being able to see every stage of a client’s case including valuation updates via my mobile without having to call the helpdesk will make life so much easier for me. Calling up lenders to get updates on client cases can be so unnecessarily time consuming and unhelpful for my day-to-day. It’s exactly the kind of innovation our industry needs and other lender should follow by example.”