National Friendly launches new ‘Cover the Country Income Protection’ campaign for advisers

National Friendly has launched a new adviser campaign to support the education and awareness of income protection (IP). The ‘Cover the Country’ campaign, which runs in the lead up to Income Protection Action Week (IPAW) in September, encourages advisers to engage with the mutual’s product and highlights the pivotal role they play in helping customers protect their income.

A regional online map will track the friendly society’s IP sales across the UK, lighting up each region with every standard income protection sale. What’s more, for every qualifying IP application, advisers will be entered into a prize draw to win one of three Amazon gift cards – valued at £250, £150, and £50 – with winners selected at random on Wednesday 1st October 2025.

The campaign is supported by recent product enhancements and competitive pricing and aims to build momentum during Q3 2025. The enhancements range from optimised hazardous pursuits, a 5-year guaranteed premium, and increased occupation coverage to a quicker application journey and even more inclusive underwriting.

National Friendly’s Bruised Britain research study found that nearly a third (29%) of adults experienced an accident in the last three years, with the frequency higher among younger people (37% of under-35s). Almost one in five (15%) of these people now live with a long-term disability or health condition as a result, rising to 23% of under-35s. Despite this, only 17% of people claimed on insurance products such as Income Protection (IP), rising to 22% among under-35s.

Graham Singleton, National Friendly CEO, said: “We know how important advisers are in helping customers understand the value of income protection. Our Cover the Country campaign is a simple way to recognise that role while giving advisers a chance to win something for themselves. With improved pricing and product updates, now’s a great time to take another look at our income protection offer.”

Jo Miller at the Income Protection Taskforce said: “It is great to see this campaign from National Friendly as it speaks to our objectives at IPTF of increasing adviser engagement and ultimately improving sales of income protection and levels of cover amongst the population. We are extremely grateful for National Friendly’s efforts to support Income Protection Action Week (IPAW) which takes place in September, and look forward to seeing the Country Covered!”