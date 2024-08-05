Nationwide branches to offer dementia nurse clinics

Nationwide will use its national network of branches to offer specialist dementia clinics to help tackle the country’s leading cause of death.

The initiative will help more than 100,000 people living with dementia across 200 branches. Nationwide is funding 30 Dementia UK Admiral Nurses to bring specialist health and financial support to the high street. As well as working within the UK’s largest branch network, they will also provide help through the charity’s dedicated helpline.

Free clinic appointments in branches will be able to be booked on set dates and are available for anyone affected by dementia, including family and carers. The clinics will also be available to non-Nationwide customers.

Around a million people are living with dementia1 in the UK today. That figure is set to increase to 1.6 million by 2040, with the annual cost to the UK economy expected to rise to £90 billion by 2040.

Debbie Crosbie, Chief Executive Officer of Nationwide, said: “Nationwide wants to help people live their best life possible, for as long as possible. By working with Dementia UK to fund more Admiral Nurses and turning our branches into dementia clinics, we’re helping to tackle the country’s leading cause of death. As a mutual, we work for the good of society as well as our members. We believe this and Nationwide Fairer Futures will change hundreds of thousands of lives for the better.”

Dr. Hilda Hayo, Chief Admiral Nurse and CEO at Dementia UK, said: “Nationwide’s backing, network and expertise will help us deliver practical and emotional face-to-face support across the country in their branches, helping us bring specialist dementia care to more people than ever through our Admiral Nurses. With the number of people living with dementia in the UK set to exceed one million in the next year, this timely partnership will be crucial as we increase our services and reach to ensure no one faces dementia alone.”

In-branch dementia services will include both health and financial support2, including understanding a dementia diagnosis, worries about symptoms, support on how to best care for someone with dementia, as well as financial and legal issues and emotional support.

The initiative forms part of Nationwide’s new social impact programme, Nationwide Fairer Futures, which addresses three of the country’s biggest social issues through charity partnerships – dementia (Dementia UK), youth homelessness (Centrepoint) and family poverty (Action for Children).