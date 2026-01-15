Nationwide cuts mortgage rates for first-time buyers and home movers

Nationwide will be cutting rates across its fixed rate mortgage range for first-time buyers and those looking to move home, with the new rates effective from today, Thursday 15 January.

These latest changes will see rates reduced by up to 0.20 percentage points across two, three and five-year fixed rate products with Nationwide’s lowest rate now standing at 3.50%.

The new rates include:

Existing and new customers moving home: reductions of up to 0.20% across two, three and five-year fixed rate products up to 95% LTV, including:

Two-year fixed rate at 60% LTV with a £1,499 fee is 3.50% (reduced by 0.08%)

is 3.50% (reduced by 0.08%) Three-year fixed rate at 60% LTV with a £999 fee is 3.62% (reduced by 0.13%)

Three-year fixed rate at 90% LTV with no fee is 4.43% (reduced by up to 0.20%)

Two-year fixed rate at 85% LTV with no fee is 3.90% (reduced by 0.11%)

The latest changes again demonstrate how Nationwide continues to offer existing customers who are moving home the same or lower rate than the equivalent rates available for new customers.

First-time buyers: reductions of up to 0.17% across two, three and five-year fixed rate products up to 95% LTV, including:

Two-year fixed rate at 85% LTV with a £999 fee is 3.75% (reduced by 0.17%)

Two-year fixed rate at 60% LTV with a £1,499 fee is 3.67% (reduced by 0.16%)

Five-year fixed rate at 90% LTV with a £999 fee is 4.22% (reduced by 0.07%)

First-time buyers also receive £500 cashback when they complete their mortgage with Nationwide.

First-time buyers and those moving home can also benefit from cashback of up to £500 if they purchase an energy-efficient property through Nationwide’s Green Reward.

Carlo Pileggi, Nationwide’s Head of Mortgage Products, said: “Our first set of rate cuts this year will particularly support first-time buyers onto the property ladder as well as those looking to move to their next home. Rates starting at 3.50% for new and existing home movers will come as great news to those looking to move home in 2026.”