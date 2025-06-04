Nationwide cuts mortgage rates for new and existing customers

Nationwide will be reducing rates by up to 0.12 percentage points across selected two, three and five-year fixed rate products with the new rates effective from tomorrow, Thursday, 5 June.

Nationwide’s new lowest lending rate now stands at 3.90%, with reductions also made for those remortgaging to the Society. Rates for existing customers switching, which are not changing, already start from 3.84%.

The new rates include:

New customers moving home: reductions of up to 0.10% across two, three and five-year fixed rate products up to 90% LTV, including:

Two-year fixed rate at 60% LTV with a £1,499 fee is 3.90% (reduced by 0.09%)

Two-year fixed rate at 75% LTV with a £999 fee is 4.04% (reduced by 0.05%)

Five-year fixed rate at 85% LTV with a £999 fee is 4.29% (reduced by 0.05%)

Existing customers moving home: reductions of up to 0.10% across two, three and five-year fixed rate products up to 90% LTV, including:

Two-year fixed rate at 60% LTV with a £1,499 fee is 3.90% (reduced by 0.09%)

Two-year fixed rate at 75% LTV with a £999 fee is 4.04% (reduced by 0.05%)

Five-year fixed rate at 85% LTV with a £999 fee is 4.29% (reduced by 0.05%)

Remortgage: reductions of up to 0.12% across two, three and five-year fixed rate products up to 85% LTV with rates starting from 3.92%. These include:

Two-year fixed rate at 60% LTV with a £1,499 fee is 3.92% (reduced by 0.12%)

Three-year fixed rate at 75% LTV with no fee is 4.47% (reduced by 0.07%)

Five-year fixed rate at 85% LTV with no fee is 4.52% (reduced by 0.09%)

The latest changes again demonstrate how Nationwide continues to offer existing customers who are moving home the same or lower rate than the equivalent rates available for new customers.

Carlo Pileggi, Nationwide’s Senior Manager – Mortgages, said: “These latest reductions will be welcome news for borrowers. We remain as committed as ever to supporting all areas of the market, whether it’s first-time buyers, home movers or those looking for a new deal, and with our reduced rates starting from 3.90%, we aim to be front of mind.”