Nationwide cuts mortgage rates with lowest rate available now 3.83%

Nationwide will be reducing rates by up to 0.20 percentage points across its two, three and five-year fixed rate products with the new rates effective from tomorrow, Wednesday 14 August. Nationwide’s lowest mortgage rate now stands at 3.83%, which is available to any new and existing customers who are looking to move home.

The new rates include:

New customers moving home: reductions of up to 0.16% across two, three, five-year fixed rate products up to 95% LTV, including:

Five-year fixed rate at 60% LTV with a £1,499 1 fee is 3.83% (reduced by 0.16%)

Five-year fixed rate at 85% LTV with a £999 fee is 4.37% (reduced by 0.13%)

Two-year fixed rate at 60% LTV with a £999 fee is 4.35% (reduced by 0.11%)

Existing customers moving home: reductions of up to 0.16% across two, three, five-year fixed rate products up to 95% LTV, including:

Five-year fixed rate at 60% LTV with a £1,499 1 fee is 3.83% (reduced by 0.16%)

Five-year fixed rate at 85% LTV with a £999 fee is 4.37% (reduced by 0.13%)

Two-year fixed rate at 60% LTV with a £999 fee is 4.35% (reduced by 0.11%)

The latest changes again demonstrate how Nationwide continues to offer existing customers who are moving home the same or lower rate than the equivalent rates available for new customers.

First-time buyers: reductions of up to 0.20% across two, three, five-year fixed rate products up to 95% LTV, including:

Five-year fixed rate at 60% LTV with a £999 fee is 4.19% (reduced by 0.20%)

Five-year fixed rate at 85% LTV with a £999 fee is 4.46% (reduced by 0.09%)

Two-year fixed rate at 85% LTV with a £999 fee is 4.90% (reduced by 0.05%)

Remortgage: reductions of up to 0.18% across two, three, five-year fixed rate products up to 90% LTV, including:

Five-year fixed rate at 60% LTV with a £999 fee is 4.20% (reduced by 0.12%)

Five-year fixed rate at 75% LTV with no fee is 4.50% (reduced by 0.18%)

Two-year fixed rate at 60% LTV with a £999 fee is 4.57% (reduced by 0.13%)

Switcher: Nationwide is also reducing selected two, three and five-year switcher rates up to 95% LTV by up to 0.20% with rates starting from 4.06%.

These latest changes also continue Nationwide’s existing mortgage customer pricing pledge, meaning that all switcher product rates will be the same or lower than the remortgage equivalents.

Additional borrowing rates are being cut by up to 0.19% on two, three and five-year fixed products up to 90% LTV, with rates starting from 4.06%

Henry Jordan, Nationwide’s Director of Home, said: “We’re making further cuts across our fixed mortgage range in support of all segments of the market and to ensure that Nationwide continues to be front of mind for those looking to buy their first home, move to their next or who want to switch to a new deal.”