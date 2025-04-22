Nationwide cuts rates for first-time buyers and home movers

Nationwide will be reducing rates by up to 0.25 percentage points on selected two, three and five-year fixed rate products across its first-time buyer and home-mover ranges. The new rates will be effective from tomorrow, Wednesday 23 April.

Nationwide’s lowest mortgage rate now stands at 3.89%, which is available to existing and new customers who are looking to move to a new home. This rate is available on both the two-year and five-year fixed rate products.

The new rates include:

Existing and new customers moving home: reductions of up to 0.25% across two, three and five-year fixed rate products up to 95% LTV, including:

Two-year fixed rate at 60% LTV with a £1,499 fee 2 is 3.89% (reduced by 0.25%)

is 3.89% (reduced by 0.25%) Two-year fixed rate at 60% LTV with a £999 fee is 3.94% (reduced by 0.25%)

Five-year fixed rate at 60% LTV a £1,499 fee 2 is 3.89% (reduced by 0.13%)

is 3.89% (reduced by 0.13%) Five-year fixed rate at 60% LTV with a £999 fee is 3.94% (reduced by 0.13%)

Two-year fixed rate at 85% LTV with a £999 fee is 4.40% (reduced by 0.09%)

The latest changes again demonstrate how Nationwide continues to offer existing customers who are moving home the same or lower rates than the equivalent rates available for new customers.

First-time buyers: reductions of up to 0.24% across two and three-year fixed rate products up to 95% LTV, including:

Two-year fixed rate at 60% LTV with a £1,499 fee is 4.09% (reduced by 0.20%)

Two-year fixed rate at 60% LTV with a £999 fee is 4.14% (reduced by 0.20%)

Two-year fixed rate at 90% LTV with a £999 fee is 4.72% (reduced by 0.10%)

Henry Jordan, Nationwide’s Director of Home, said: “We know that rate is an important factor for borrowers looking to buy their first home or move onto their next. These latest cuts should put Nationwide firmly on the radar for first-time buyers and home movers as we continue to be one of the most competitively priced lenders in the market.”

