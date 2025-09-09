Nationwide DIPs and Product Reservations go live on Xplan Mortgage

Iress today announces an enhancement to its Lender Connect capability within Xplan Mortgage, expanding its current connectivity with Nationwide. Lender Connect is Iress’ API-based service that enables real-time connectivity between mortgage brokers and lenders, reducing application time by up to 20 minutes per case on average.

Brokers using Xplan Mortgage can now submit Decisions in Principle (DIPs) for all Nationwide mortgage applicants, including self-employed, contractors, foreign nationals and those looking for interest-only loans. The integration now supports key product options, such as Helping Hand and Extra Help, making it easier to meet a broader range of client needs.

In addition, Product Reservations can now be undertaken within Xplan Mortgage, saving brokers and clients more time and helping to reduce client concerns about interest rate changes.

The latest enhancement has been carefully refined based on broker feedback and in close collaboration with Nationwide. Fact find information from Xplan Mortgage is passed directly to Nationwide without the need to rekey data into Nationwide for Intermediaries (NFI) Online. Once submitted, Nationwide’s decision is returned directly into Xplan Mortgage, allowing brokers to review, amend and resubmit if necessary. Brokers will also receive a DIP certificate within Xplan Mortgage if required.

Iress’ Head of Providers and Lenders, Louise Sarsby, said:

“With Nationwide’s enhanced API, Lender Connect functionality keeps getting better. The ability to hit apply in Xplan Mortgage and get a direct DIP for any Nationwide Purchase or Remortgage product creates a seamless, efficient experience for brokers and their clients. This has been a fantastic collaboration that will help drive greater adoption of digital mortgage application connectivity.”

Nationwide’s Head of Intermediary, Digital, Andy Tilsley, added:

“Our endeavour is to support the intermediary market by making it easier and quicker for brokers to do business with us. We’ve responded to broker feedback and worked closely with Iress to enhance the digital journey, saving time and improving quality. Today’s announcement represents another significant milestone, but we’re not resting on our laurels as we look to build on this through further collaboration.”