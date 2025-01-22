Nationwide welcomes new members to its Intermediary Relationships team

Nationwide is today pleased to announce the appointment of two new members to its Intermediary Relationships team. As the world’s largest building society, Nationwide continues to strengthen its position in the intermediary sector.

Jimmy Govan has joined the Society as Regional Manager for North West and Central from Mpowered Mortgages.

Natalie Beddall joins as the Business Development Manager for Derby, Wolverhampton and Walsall, previously holding a senior role at Buckingham Building Society

Jasmine McKinnell has moved internally to Regional Manager for London and South East

Andy Barnsley has been promoted to Corporate Relationship Manager.

James Briffitt, Nationwide’s Head of Intermediary Sales and New Build, said: “I’m delighted to be building on our Intermediary Relationships team. Each new appointment brings a wealth of experience and passion to their roles. Intermediary business remains hugely important to Nationwide and The Mortgage Works and by building on the collective strengths of our team we will continue to deliver market leading propositions that set us apart both in the residential and buy-to-let markets”.