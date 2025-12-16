Nearly four in ten UK adults live with ongoing medical conditions, finds The Exeter

UK health and life insurer The Exeter has released new research showing that nearly four in ten UK adults (39%) are living with one or more ongoing medical conditions. The findings underscore the importance of ensuring that individuals living with long-term health issues have clear pathways to protection – particularly at a time when broader concerns about access to healthcare remain.

Health conditions across different groups

The research shows how common ongoing health conditions are across age groups: 30% of 16-24-year-olds report living with a condition, rising to 47% among over-55s. Women are also slightly more likely than men to report ongoing health issues (41% compared with 37%).

Employment circumstances appear to have an influence, too. Among self-employed workers, 44% say they live with an ongoing health condition. With no employer-provided benefits or sick pay, this group often has fewer financial safety nets and can be more reliant on personal protection.

Adviser confidence and consumer expectations

In light of these findings, it’s more important than ever that consumers are aware of the availability of protection products.

Advisers are well prepared to support clients with discussions around ongoing health issues and understanding the options available and the associated costs/benefits.

With the recent AMI Protection Viewpoint research revealing that nearly half (47%) drop out after receiving a quote, it’s important that advisers are using their skill sets to help consumers understand the end to end journey including the need for medical underwriting and reasons for increased costs associated with those who have underlying medical conditions.

Jack Southcott, Head of Protection Distribution at The Exeter, commented:

“Almost 40% of UK adults live with an ongoing medical condition, yet many still feel unsure about whether protection is available to them. With nearly one in five people abandoning the protection journey altogether, there’s still work to do to help clients understand their options and take the next step towards cover.”

“Clearer conversations about what’s genuinely possible, especially for those living with long-term conditions, can make a huge difference. When clients understand they’re not automatically excluded, they’re far more likely to take that next step towards getting the cover they need.”