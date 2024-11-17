New data reveals the best UK cities for first-time buyers to purchase their first hom

Buying a first home and getting onto the property ladder is a milestone in many individuals’ lives. Whether you’re embarking on the journey alone or with a partner, family or friend, the occasion is momentous and deserves to be enjoyed through every step.

Wayfair’s latest research has revealed it takes an average of just under 5 years (58 months and 18 days) for one person to save for a first property in the UK. With ever-changing mortgage rates and the rising cost of living, this milestone can seem far away for many hopeful first-time buyers.

However, the new First-Time Buyer Index from Wayfair, reveals the best cities in the UK for first-time buyers, by combining both QoL (Quality of Life) and how long on average it will take buyers to save. Time taken is based on the average household income, average property price, and average monthly savings in each UK city.

The top 10 first-time buyer-friendly cities in the UK

Rank Country City QoL How long to save for a deposit Total Score 1 England St Albans 178 24 months and 27 days 94.7 2 Northern Ireland Lisburn 188 34 months 75.7 3 Scotland Stirling 189 36 months and 12 days 72.2 4 England Coventry 181 38 months and 24 days 68.1 5 England Newcastle-upon-Tyne 200 40 months and 24 days 67.8 6 Northern Ireland Belfast 188 39 months and 27 days 67.5 7 Scotland Perth 200 42 months and 18 days 65.9 8 England Chester 214 44 months and 12 days 65.7 9 England York 199 42 months and 27 days 65.5 10 England Lichfield 166 40 64.9

The ranking was calculated as a total score out of 100 for each city to find the best in the UK for first-time buyers, by combining the average time it takes a single person to save for a house deposit with the quality of life (QoL).

The top ten reveals that six out of the ten best UK cities for first-time buyers are English cities. St Albans placed as the best UK city, with Coventry and Newcastle-upon-Tyne taking spots in the top five best cities in the UK for first-time buyers. Chester also ranked in the top ten for cities based on quality of life, with the highest score of all top ten cities.

St. Albans crowned the best city in the UK for first-time buyers

St Albans has been named the best city in the UK for first-time buyers, with an overall score of 94.7.

The city boasts a high quality of life score of 178, thanks to scoring highly (84.72) on the Health Care Index and Climate Index (87.4). The city also scored highly on the Safety Index (76.48), providing reassurance about the city’s low crime rate.

Lisburn takes second place for the best UK cities for first-time buyers

Lisburn has a high quality of life for residents, at 188 and also allows prospective first-time buyers to save for a house deposit in a lower average of 34 months. This means the Northern Irish city has a strong overall score of 75.7, placing the city second in the rankings.

With a car-free centre, it’s no surprise that Lisburn scored low on the Pollution Index, with a score of 26.41. The city also scored very high on the Purchasing Power Index, reflecting the affordability of local transport and groceries.

Stirling claims third place for the best UK city for first-time buyers

Stirling is the first Scottish city to enter the top three with an overall score of 72.2. Stirling is located centrally between Glasgow and Edinburgh and is known for its history and culture, which scored the city a quality of life score of 189.

Stirling received a high score for both the Purchasing Power Index (129.7) and Health Care Index (78.98), indicating affordability and an efficient healthcare system. First-time buyers can expect to be on the property ladder in just over 3 years on average (36 months and 12 days).

Wayfair expert comments: “Buying a house can be a long yet exciting process that provides freedom to have creative reign over your new space.

Our latest research has been compiled to create an index for first-time buyers to assist them in understanding which cities are the best and most achievable for getting on the property ladder.

Once buyers have the keys to their first home, we look forward to Wayfair helping furnish and decorate their new space to make it their very own unique haven.”