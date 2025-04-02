New era for mortgage broker lead generation

For over 12 years, Compare My Move has generated leads for solicitors, removal companies, and surveyors—delivering over 300,000 leads in 2024 alone.

Now, the house-moving comparison site is expanding into the wider home-buying process. From April 1st, it will offer lead generation services to mortgage brokers across the UK.

Connor Bartlett, Head of New Business at Compare My Move, shares insights on this expansion and the benefits of lead generation for mortgage brokers.

Why Has Compare My Move Started Offering Mortgage Broker Comparison?

“At Compare My Move, we guide users through their home-moving journey, and securing a mortgage is a key part of that. Since we already connect users with conveyancers, surveyors, and removal companies, it made sense to include mortgage brokers too.

In 2024, we generated over 300,000 leads for our partners and are on track to surpass that in 2025. Now, alongside our existing services, we can connect users with reputable, regulated mortgage brokers.”

What Have You Found Are Mortgage Brokers’ Main Concerns?

“Having worked in a mortgage brokerage, I understand brokers’ challenges, particularly maintaining a steady workflow. Demand typically peaks in April, as the tax year ends, and in summer, when homeowners focus on renovations.

At Compare My Move, we generate leads 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, averaging 864 per day last year, with the lowest on Christmas Day (105). We understand that seasonal demand fluctuates for mortgage brokers, so you can pause lead purchases anytime without cost.

Another problem mortgage brokers often face is fluctuating lead costs, with some companies charging more based on property value or location. At Compare My Move, we charge a flat fee per lead, regardless of property value. You can adjust your target areas across the UK at no cost and access insights on low-competition regions to boost conversions.”

How Would Lead Generation Help Mortgage Brokers Compared to Other Avenues?

“The property buying process is going digital, and soon, homes will be bought entirely online. As more buyers turn to search engines and social media for mortgage help, brokers must leverage online advertising and content to stay competitive.

We understand that not all brokers have the time or resources to match larger firms online. Lead generation services handle this for you, ensuring quality brokers remain visible in the digital market.”

What Is Different About Compare My Move’s Approach to Lead Generation?

“Our pay-per-lead system sets us apart—no subscriptions, no commissions. You only pay a flat rate for the leads you receive, regardless of mortgage value. Plus, you control where your leads come from and can pause them anytime, all through our app or website, at no extra cost.”