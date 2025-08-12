New IFA consolidator, Absolute Financial Group launches today with an equity commitment of £115 million

A new Independent Financial Advice (IFA) consolidator, Absolute Financial Group (“Absolute”) has officially launched today.

The new business is led by David Carter (Chief Executive Officer), formerly CEO of CMS Wealth, backed by Inflexion Private Equity and supported by Paul Hogarth (Non-Executive Chairman), a long-time champion of the IFA sector and founder of Tatton Asset Management plc and Perspective Financial Group.

The newly launched group aims to build one of the UK’s leading Independent Financial Planning businesses and has today exchanged on its first acquisition, Absolute Financial Management, a respected South East-based IFA firm, with its headquarters in Ashford, Kent and £1.1 billion in Assets Under Advice. The transaction is conditional on FCA change in control approval.

The firm plans to unite high-quality advisory businesses within a unified, well-resourced structure, promoting adviser support, holistic financial planning, outstanding client outcomes, and enduring client value. Absolute Financial Management will serve as the central hub for subsequent acquisitions under a single national brand.

David Carter, CEO of Absolute Financial Group commented:

“We know there is concern amongst the IFA community about losing independence and a decline of client service standards when selling their business. We created Absolute to ensure that the ethics, integrity and legacy of an IFA’s business is maintained within a group that shares their values.

“Whether business owners are seeking succession planning or simply looking to join a larger values-led organisation, we are confident we will be able to meet their requirements through a range of options, underpinned by deep sector expertise and robust financial backing.”

Paul Hogarth, Non-Executive Chair commented:

“I have always been passionate about the IFA sector and partnering with Inflexion, alongside a leadership team I trust, presents an exceptional opportunity to build a business that genuinely champions the IFA profession. Our ambition is not to commoditise advice, but to build lasting partnerships with client-focused firms, while supporting the long-term integrity and value of independent financial planning across the UK.”

Andrea Bertolini, Partner and Head of Financial Services at Inflexion Private Equity Partners LLP, commented:

“We’re thrilled to partner with Absolute Financial Group and back an outstanding leadership team at such a pivotal moment. With a clear market differentiation and a bold vision, we have a unique opportunity to create one of UK’s leading financial planning businesses. This investment perfectly aligns with our strategy – backing ambitious financial services businesses with the capital and expertise to scale for the long term.”

The group will offer flexible acquisition structures, including both majority and minority sale options, and is focused on culturally aligned firms with strong client relationships and long-term ambitions.

The business has an equity commitment of £115m from Inflexion Private Equity Partners LLP, Tatton Asset Management plc and the management team.

With a strong pipeline of future deals, Absolute Financial Group is poised to become a leading force in UK retail financial advice, combining scale, support, and a deep respect for what makes independent advice essential.