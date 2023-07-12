New Institute Directors appointed to PFS Board

The CII Group announced today the appointment of new Institute Directors to the PFS Board, further bolstering the depth and breadth of experience of those serving PFS members.

The new Institute Directors, who will join the PFS Board for an initial period of one year, are: Andy Briscoe; Neil Buckley; Christine Elliott; Edward Grant; and, Catharine Seddon. The new Institute Directors will join two new Member Directors, Carla Brown FPFS and Daniel Williams DipPFS, who were announced by the PFS Board earlier this week.

Dr Helen Phillips, CII Group Chair, said: “The CII Group Board warmly welcomes all the new Directors – Member and Institute – to the PFS Board, as well as the rapid progress made by the PFS Board at its first meeting of this new era. I would also like to congratulate Anthony Ward on being appointed interim President of the PFS.

“The CII Group Board is pleased to be able to discharge its responsibility to our members and support the evolution of the PFS Board by appointing these additional high calibre professionals alongside the new Member Directors. These new appointments further enhance the skills and experience of the PFS Board, and we look forward to them being joined by additional Directors, as well as identifying a new independent Chair, later in the year. Together, they will draw up a new blueprint for governance of the PFS that will inspire confidence in all who have a shared interest in ensuring public confidence and trust in the financial planning and mortgage advice professions.”

Three existing Institute Directors – Azlina Bulmer, Mark Hutchinson and Gill White – who all hold roles on the CII’s Leadership Team will simultaneously step down from the PFS Board. They will now focus their time, energy and expertise on delivering the goals set out in the CII’s recent Strategic Plan, including in relation to building our excellent membership experience and delivering world-class learning.

Phillips, CII Group Chair, continued: “I would like to personally thank the three Institute Directors leaving the PFS Board for their dedicated service. Azlina, Gill and Mark are exceptional leaders and skilled professionals who have shown unwavering commitment to PFS members during a challenging period and resolute determination to enhance our membership offer throughout their respective tenures.”

Antony Ward, interim President of the PFS, said: “I am pleased to welcome these new colleagues to the PFS Board. They collectively bring vast, complementary experience to the existing Board Directors and I am looking forward to us working together – and with Helen and the rest of the CII Group Board – to advance our shared goals for the benefit of PFS members. I’d also like to warmly thank Azlina, Gill and Mark for their immense support, wise counsel, and deep endeavour on behalf of the PFS Board and for the benefit of the wider membership over their terms of appointment.”

The new Board members are:

Andy Briscoe is a former Chair of the Money Advice Service and Indesser, the joint venture between the Cabinet office and Equifax. He has more than 25 years’ experience leading firms in a variety of industries, including financial services and insurance.

Neil Buckley is an experienced non-executive director and chair of multiple organisations with extensive knowledge of professional standards. He is the former Chief Executive of the Legal Services Board and Director of Investigations at Ofcom. Neil currently holds roles with the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries (a Royal Charter body), the Valuation Tribunal Service and General Pharmaceutical Council.

Christine Elliott is the former Chief Executive of The Institute for Turnaround and Transformation and Director of Bletchley Park. She has a wealth of board experience, having held multiple executive and non-exec and chair positions over the past decade. Christine’s current roles include chairing the Positive Planet UK Advisory Board, the Sonas Group board, and The Health and Care Professions Council.

Edward Grant is a Director with St. James’ Place. He is a Chartered Financial Planner, Chartered Wealth Manager and Fellow of the PFS. He is a past president of the PFS, serving six years on the PFS Board, and a past vice president of the CII.

Catharine Seddon has a wealth of experience from leadership roles across a broad range of professions, currently including the Gambling Commission, Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority, Legal Services Board and Children and Family Courts Advisory and Support Service.

Phillips, CII Group Chair, concluded: “The appointment of new Directors means that all the time and energy of both our Boards is now focused on supporting PFS members in the best ways possible. We look forward to working hand-in-hand to build a strong future for both of the CII Group’s professional membership bodies.”