NI&P Podcast #15: Heroes in the middle – How advisers are powering better protection advice, with L&G’s Mike Pritchard

In this week’s special New Insurance and Protection edition of the IFA Talk podcast,we’re shining a spotlight on the vital role financial advisers play in delivering better protection outcomes for clients, and how providers like Legal & General are working to support them every step of the way.

Hosted by Sue Whitbread and Meg Bratley, this episode features Mike Pritchard, Programme Manager (Distribution Quality Management), Retail Protection at Legal & General. Mike brings deep insight into how data, technology, and practical adviser support are transforming the protection landscape.

What’s in this episode?

How can data and insights enable better decisions in protection advice?

Mike shares how data is helping advisers give clients more personalised, more effective protection solutions.

Why does L&G call advisers the 'heroes in the middle'?

Discover why advisers are being championed for their pivotal role in protecting financial futures and what that looks like in action.

What role should providers play in supporting advisers and their clients?

Mike discusses the responsibility providers have in helping advisers succeed, from tools and training to regulatory support.

This episode is a great listen for any adviser looking to enhance their protection conversations and feel more supported in doing so.

Check out the conversation on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Amazon!

Mike Pritchard

Mike has been in the industry since 1986 and has worked with L&G since 1989. He has spent the last 25 years working with business quality related teams at L&G, and on developing its Distribution Quality Management (DQM) programme. The DQM programme helps advisers improve business retention through training, system and process changes, and features hands-on support from L&G experts.

Mike worked to build the first ever electronic early warning system for cancellations in 2006, and then in 2010 helped create the Business Quality Awards. Since then, he has continued to help evolve L&G’s business quality programme to stand above its industry peers.