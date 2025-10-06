NI&P Podcast #17: Are advisers missing the trick when it comes to Insurance & Protection? With The Exeter’s Jamie Page

The latest New Insurance & Protection special edition of IFA Talk shines a light on an issue that impacts millions of households across the UK – protection.

In this episode, hosts Sue Whitbread and Meg Bratley are joined by The Exeter’s head of protection distribution, Jamie Page. Jamie explains why certain groups continue to be left behind when it comes to protection, and what the industry can do as a whole to ensure we see real change moving forward.

Highlights from this week’s episode

Unpacking underserved markets and their importance

Who are the underserved groups in protection? and the unique challenges that they face

Advisers’ role in reaching underserved markets

Advice on how to ensure underserved groups aren’t left behind

This episode makes for a fascinating and timely discussion, highlighting the responsibility – and the opportunity – advisers have to make protection advice more relevant and accessible to all at a pivotal time.

Jamie Page

With over 25 years’ experience in the financial services industry and a specialist in managing strategic partnerships, Jamie has a proven track record of sales delivery, alongside securing and growing distribution channels.

Prior to joining The Exeter Jamie held several senior management positions with Vitality, Aviva, and the Friends Life Group.