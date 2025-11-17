NI&P Podcast #18: helping clients make confident protection decisions, with MetLife UK’s Phil Jeynes

The latest New Insurance & Protection special edition of IFA Talk turns the spotlight onto a topic at the heart of financial wellbeing, protection.

In this episode, hosts Meg Bratley and Jenny Hunter are joined by Phil Jeynes, who leads the strategic direction of MetLife UK’s individual protection business. Phil shares his expert view on how advisers can better support clients when it comes to choosing the right type of protection and preparing for life’s unexpected events.

Highlights from this week’s episode

Helping clients make informed decisions

What advisers need to know about guiding clients through protection choices, and how to make these conversations more relevant, engaging and grounded in real-life needs.

Understanding who’s most at risk

Which groups are most vulnerable to everyday accidents or illnesses, and the financial implications that can quickly follow.

Practical support when the unexpected happens

What advisers can put in place to help ease financial pressure when clients face sudden health issues, accidents or changes in income.

This episode offers a timely and insightful discussion on why protection matters, and the crucial role advisers play in giving clients clarity, confidence and peace of mind when they need it most.

Be sure to check out this episode and all other episodes of IFA Talk on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon!

Phil Jeynes

Phil Jeynes, Head of Individual Protection at MetLife UK, leads on the Individual Protection business across marketing, propositions, customer service, and other critical areas. Phil has been at the forefront of the Protection market for well over a decade, having begun his career as an adviser before holding senior roles across insurer, technology and distribution businesses.

He understands the challenges faced by those at the “coal face” of Protection sales and has used this background and experience to devise and implement successful strategies and partnerships during his career.

