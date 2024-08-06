Nottingham Building Society expands mortgage criteria 

Nottingham Building Society is expanding the mortgage criteria for its recently launched proposition to support skilled foreign nationals settling in the UK.

Global Talent and Pre-settlement visas will now also be accepted in addition to the already accepted Skilled Worker, Health and Social Care and Tier 2 visas.

Effective immediately, the updates reflect Nottingham Building Society’s ongoing commitment to support a diverse range of customers and adapt to their unique needs.

Borrowers with the following visa types are now able to apply for a mortgage with Nottingham Building Society:

· Global Talent Visa: designed for individuals with specialised industry skills. Applicants with this visa require no minimum salary and the person does not have to be working with a specific employer.

· Pre-Settlement Visa: available to EU and Swiss nationals who were living in the UK as of 30th June 2021, allowing European foreign nationals to work and live in the UK indefinitely.

Nottingham Building Society launched its foreign nationals proposition on May 1st 2024 and has seen significant interest already, with decisions in principle from over 30 different nationalities to date.

Commenting on the visa criteria changes, Alison Pallett, Sales Director at Nottingham Building Society, said: “We are delighted to continue expanding our mortgage offering and help people with different, diverse circumstances to settle in the UK. We will now be able to support even more talented professionals from around the world, who make substantial contributions to the UK, in achieving their homeownership goals.”