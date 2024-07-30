NS&I Annual Report 2023-24 published

NS&I’s Annual Report and Accounts 2023-24, published today, shows that the organisation has raised cost-effective financing for government and remained a compelling choice for savers.
In total, NS&I met four and missed two of its six service delivery measures in 2023-24. NS&I met the service delivery measures for: Government Payment Services delivery performance, Digital-first, Efficient administration of funds, and Employee engagement.
NS&I did not meet its service delivery measures for: Net Financing, and Customer satisfaction. See pages 16-17 of NS&I’s Annual Report and Accounts for full details.
NS&I delivered £11.3 billion of Net Financing to the Government in 2023-24, above the target for the year, which was £7.5 billion (+/- £3 billion). NS&I was on track to meet its Net Financing target in December 2023; however, while still substantial, repayments to customers in January and February 2024 did not materialise to the levels anticipated.
2023-24 annual results
|Year
|Gross inflows (including reinvestments)£bn
|C&AIP*£bn
|Gross outflows£bn
|Net Financing£bn
|Total stock£bn
|2023-24
|65.7**
|8.7**
|62.1**
|11.3***
|230.5**
|2022-23
|53.7**
|5.5**
|48.6**
|10.0***
|218.3**
|2021-22
|44.9**
|2.5**
|42.7**
|4.4***
|207.6**
|2020-21
|86.2
|2.2
|64.6
|23.8
|203.0
|2019-20
|38.2
|2.6
|29.2
|11.6
|179.2
All figures are in £ billion and are subject to rounding.
*C&AIP is capitalised and accrued interest and prizes earned. All figures are in £ billion and subject to rounding.
**Including Green Savings Bonds.
***Excluding Green Savings Bonds.