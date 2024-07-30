NS&I Annual Report 2023-24 published

NS&I’s Annual Report and Accounts 2023-24, published today, shows that the organisation has raised cost-effective financing for government and remained a compelling choice for savers.

In total, NS&I met four and missed two of its six service delivery measures in 2023-24. NS&I met the service delivery measures for: Government Payment Services delivery performance, Digital-first, Efficient administration of funds, and Employee engagement.

NS&I did not meet its service delivery measures for: Net Financing, and Customer satisfaction. See pages 16-17 of NS&I’s Annual Report and Accounts for full details.

NS&I delivered £11.3 billion of Net Financing to the Government in 2023-24, above the target for the year, which was £7.5 billion (+/- £3 billion). NS&I was on track to meet its Net Financing target in December 2023; however, while still substantial, repayments to customers in January and February 2024 did not materialise to the levels anticipated.

2023-24 annual results

Year Gross inflows (including reinvestments)£bn C&AIP*£bn Gross outflows£bn Net Financing£bn Total stock£bn 2023-24 65.7** 8.7** 62.1** 11.3*** 230.5** 2022-23 53.7** 5.5** 48.6** 10.0*** 218.3** 2021-22 44.9** 2.5** 42.7** 4.4*** 207.6** 2020-21 86.2 2.2 64.6 23.8 203.0 2019-20 38.2 2.6 29.2 11.6 179.2

All figures are in £ billion and are subject to rounding.

*C&AIP is capitalised and accrued interest and prizes earned. All figures are in £ billion and subject to rounding.

**Including Green Savings Bonds.

***Excluding Green Savings Bonds.