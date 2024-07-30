NS&I Annual Report 2023-24 published

NS&I’s Annual Report and Accounts 2023-24, published today, shows that the organisation has raised cost-effective financing for government and remained a compelling choice for savers.

In total, NS&I met four and missed two of its six service delivery measures in 2023-24. NS&I met the service delivery measures for: Government Payment Services delivery performance, Digital-first, Efficient administration of funds, and Employee engagement.

NS&I did not meet its service delivery measures for: Net Financing, and Customer satisfaction. See pages 16-17 of NS&I’s Annual Report and Accounts for full details.

 
 

NS&I delivered £11.3 billion of Net Financing to the Government in 2023-24, above the target for the year, which was £7.5 billion (+/- £3 billion). NS&I was on track to meet its Net Financing target in December 2023; however, while still substantial, repayments to customers in January and February 2024 did not materialise to the levels anticipated.

2023-24 annual results

YearGross inflows (including reinvestments)£bn C&AIP*£bn Gross outflows£bnNet Financing£bnTotal stock£bn
2023-2465.7**8.7**62.1**11.3***230.5**
2022-2353.7**5.5**48.6**10.0***218.3**
2021-2244.9**2.5**42.7**4.4***207.6**
2020-2186.22.264.623.8203.0
2019-20 38.22.629.211.6179.2

All figures are in £ billion and are subject to rounding.

 
 

*C&AIP is capitalised and accrued interest and prizes earned. All figures are in £ billion and subject to rounding.

**Including Green Savings Bonds.

***Excluding Green Savings Bonds.

 
 

