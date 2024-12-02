NS&I reveals £1m win for two lucky Premium Bonds holders from Kent & Cumbria



NS&I has announced this morning that the festive season is starting early for two Premium Bonds holders from Kent and Cumbria who are each unwrapping a £1 million tax-free Premium Bonds prize.

There were over 5.8 million prizes in December’s draw, with a total prize fund of more than £441 million according to NS&I.

The first Bond number drawn was 405PY086681 and is held by a Bond holder in Kent. The winner has a holding of £50,000 in Premium Bonds and purchased their winning Bond in July 2020. They become the 24th £1 million jackpot winner from Kent.



The second Bond number to win £1 million this month was 538KR930303 and the Bond holder lives in Cumbria. The winner holds £33,275 in Premium Bonds and purchased the winning Bond in April 2023. They are the 6th Premium Bonds jackpot millionaire from Cumbria.



Andrew Westhead, NS&I Retail Director, said:

“Congratulations to our latest Premium Bonds millionaires from Kent and Cumbria. What a wonderful early Christmas surprise as the festive season begins.



“With millions of tax-free prizes won every month, Premium Bonds continue to be a popular way to save, offering the excitement of potential winnings.”



December 2024 prize draw breakdown

In the December 2024 prize draw, a total of 5,806,049 prizes worth £441,743,525 have been drawn. There were 127,733,062,250 Bond numbers eligible for the draw. Since the first draw in June 1957, ERNIE has now drawn 731 million prizes with a total value of £34.1 billion.

Value of prize Number of prizes £1,000,000 2 £100,000 84 £50,000 169 £25,000 338 £10,000 844 £5,000 1,687 £1,000 17,669 £500 53,007 £100 2,100,898 £50 2,100,898 £25 1,530,453 Total value of prizes Total number of prizes £441,743,525 5,806,049

Unclaimed prizesPremium Bonds prize winners are notified when a prize is won, but sometimes people move or change their contact details without letting NS&I know. This can lead to unclaimed prizes if the Bond holder has opted to receive prizes by cheque rather than paid directly into a bank account.

In Kent, there are currently 65,269 unclaimed prizes worth over £2.3 million. The largest unclaimed prize is £50,000 from the November 2007 prize draw.

While in Cumbria, 15,116 prizes with a total value of £517,450 are waiting to be claimed by Premium Bonds holders.



More than nine in ten prizes are either paid directly into winners’ bank accounts or automatically reinvested into more Premium Bonds. Direct payment or automatic reinvestment are quicker and more secure than waiting for a cheque. Customers can change how they receive their prizes here.



People can check for unclaimed Premium Bonds prizes easily by using NS&I’s online prize checker or the prize checker app using their holder’s number.



There are currently 2,484,321 unclaimed prizes worth £90,963,050 waiting to be claimed by holders of Premium Bonds.



