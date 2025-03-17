Oliver Bourke appointed Chair of CISI Accredited Financial Planning Firm™ steering committee

The Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) is delighted to announce the appointment of Oliver Bourke CFP™ Chartered FCSI (Financial Planning) as the new Chair of CISI’s Accredited Financial Planning Firm™ steering committee. Oliver takes over from Ian Pickford CFP™ Chartered FCSI (Financial Planning) who steps down as AFPF committee Chair after three years.

The appointment was announced at last week’s CISI Accredited Financial Planning FirmTM conference in London where 60 financial planners and business owners gathered for an exclusive conference for Accredited Financial Planning Firms.

Oliver Bourke is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional, and a Chartered Fellow of the CISI and is Managing Director at Mercury Wealth Management. Oliver has been on the CISI AFPF committee for 18 months.

Oliver Bourke, left, said: “I’m honoured to take on the role of Chair of the Accredited Financial Planning Firm™ Steering Committee. In an evolving landscape, it’s more important than ever that Accredited Firms set the standard for excellence, integrity, and innovation in financial planning. I look forward to working with the committee and our members to continue driving positive change for both firms and the clients we serve.”

Ian Pickford CFP™ Chartered FCSI (Financial Planning) said: ‘’I am delighted to leave the work of the committee in Oliver’s capable hands. His passion for financial planning and future thinking around the impact and use of technology will be invaluable in keeping Accredited Firms at the forefront of the profession.”

Chris Morris Chartered MCSI, CISI Head of Financial Planning Policy and Engagement said: “I would like to thank Ian for all his years of leadership as Chair of the Accredited Financial Planning Firm™ steering committee. Being a CISI AFPF is the pinnacle accreditation for firms that offer lifestyle financial planning and having Ian’s input as both a committee member and more recently as Chair has been invaluable.

“I am delighted that Oliver is stepping up as Chair. His experience as a financial planner, business owner and passion for how technology can enhance the client experience, create firm efficiencies and deliver great client outcomes are all qualities that will resonate with CISI Accredited Financial Planning Firms. Myself and the wider CISI team are excited to work together with Oliver and the committee.”