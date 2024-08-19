OMS enhances iPipeline integration to create superior user experience

One Mortgage System (OMS), the technology-led single-input enquiry to completion processing platform for intermediaries, has announced the enhancement of its full integration with iPipeline’s SolutionBuilder to provide more efficiency for brokers.

This upgrade allows users to generate more accurate pricing suggestions while also benefitting from increased flexibility and greater efficiency in terms of quote creation.

Users can also now send clients’ details directly into SolutionBuilder and build custom quotations tailored to their requirements. The updated view in OMS presents client details more effectively, allowing users to select up to two applicants to quote protection benefits.

Additionally, the enhanced display of quotes saved in SolutionBuilder makes them more readable when imported back into OMS. All other existing features, such as the ability to download documents and apply directly within OMS, remain fully available and easy to use. OMS is the only end-to-end platform which covers a wide range of product areas including residential, buy-to-let, second charge, equity release, bridging, commercial plus general insurance, and protection providing users with best in class for product, protection and GI sourcing and criteria searching.

This latest update revolutionises the process, significantly boosting efficiency on a case-by-case basis. Brokers can now focus more on what they excel at, spending less time on administrative tasks and more on delivering exceptional service to their clients.

Neal Jannels, Managing Director of One Mortgage System (OMS), commented:

For the past five years, our partnership with iPipeline has been transformative for OMS and our growing user base. This collaboration has unlocked substantial revenue streams and provided a valuable retention tool for mortgage intermediaries across the UK.

“This partnership will continue to evolve, driving greater engagement around the protection conversation at critical points in the mortgage journey through intelligent and intuitive tools, creating a simpler, superior, and more accurate user experience. And this is just the beginning of our improvement journey.”

Steve White, Key Account Manager at iPipeline, added:

“It is a joy to work with forward thinking partners who keep improving their solutions. Working together to improve the protection buying process, we are helping more people be protected.”