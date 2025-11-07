One in five first-time buyers seeking max 60% LTV mortgages

While higher loan-to-value (LTV) mortgages dominate first-time buyer demand a significant minority are seeking sub-60% LTV deals, fresh data from Moneyfactscompare.co.uk can reveal.
At the same time, nearly one in five (17%) first-time buyers are seeking mortgages with a maximum 60% LTV, implying deposits of roughly £110,000 and highlighting a distinct group of buyers in a much stronger financial position. Borrowers with smaller deposits, or those who’ve built up less equity, could be paying around £134 more per month than those with larger deposits for the same borrowing amount.
The data also suggests that homeowners with around 25% equity are more likely to make their next move on the property ladder, a threshold that may serve as both a financial and psychological milestone for many.
|Consumer demand for fixed rate mortgages by LTV
|Max Loan-to-Value (LTV)
|First-time buyers
|Second-time buyers
|Remortgage
|Moneyfacts Average Mortgage Rate (2-year fix)
|Monthly mortgage repayment*
|60%
|17%
|50%
|71%
|4.48%
|£1,387
|75%
|16%
|24%
|17%
|4.88%
|£1,444
|85%
|23%
|13%
|8%
|4.95%
|£1,454
|90%
|31%
|9%
|3%
|5.24%
|£1,497
|95%
|10%
|3%
|1%
|5.41%
|£1,522
|Consumers comparing fixed term mortgage deals on moneyfactscompare.co.uk, 3 October to 2 November 2025, by borrower type and LTV. Average mortgage rates correct as at 31 October 2025.*Assumed £250,000 borrowed over 25 years. Capital and interest repayment.Source: Moneyfacts Analyser
Adam French, Head of News at Moneyfactscompare.co.uk, said:
“First-time buyers in particular are feeling the weight of affordability pressures, with many relying on more expensive high LTV loans due to the challenges of raising a sizeable deposit. Meanwhile, more established homeowners who have accumulated greater equity, are in a better position to benefit from lower LTVs and more competitive mortgage rates.
However, a significant proportion of first-time buyers are seeking mortgages at lower LTVs, suggesting that many are receiving significant financial support from family contributions or inheritance. This marks a growing divide in the housing market as those without additional financial assistance face greater financial strain, particularly as they are more vulnerable to rising rates or potential housing market corrections.”