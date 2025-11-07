One in five first-time buyers seeking max 60% LTV mortgages

While higher loan-to-value (LTV) mortgages dominate first-time buyer demand a significant minority are seeking sub-60% LTV deals, fresh data from Moneyfactscompare.co.uk can reveal.

At the same time, nearly one in five (17%) first-time buyers are seeking mortgages with a maximum 60% LTV, implying deposits of roughly £110,000 and highlighting a distinct group of buyers in a much stronger financial position. Borrowers with smaller deposits, or those who’ve built up less equity, could be paying around £134 more per month than those with larger deposits for the same borrowing amount.

The data also suggests that homeowners with around 25% equity are more likely to make their next move on the property ladder, a threshold that may serve as both a financial and psychological milestone for many.

Consumer demand for fixed rate mortgages by LTV Max Loan-to-Value (LTV) First-time buyers Second-time buyers Remortgage Moneyfacts Average Mortgage Rate (2-year fix) Monthly mortgage repayment* 60% 17% 50% 71% 4.48% £1,387 75% 16% 24% 17% 4.88% £1,444 85% 23% 13% 8% 4.95% £1,454 90% 31% 9% 3% 5.24% £1,497 95% 10% 3% 1% 5.41% £1,522 Consumers comparing fixed term mortgage deals on moneyfactscompare.co.uk, 3 October to 2 November 2025, by borrower type and LTV. Average mortgage rates correct as at 31 October 2025.*Assumed £250,000 borrowed over 25 years. Capital and interest repayment.Source: Moneyfacts Analyser

Adam French, Head of News at Moneyfactscompare.co.uk, said:

“First-time buyers in particular are feeling the weight of affordability pressures, with many relying on more expensive high LTV loans due to the challenges of raising a sizeable deposit. Meanwhile, more established homeowners who have accumulated greater equity, are in a better position to benefit from lower LTVs and more competitive mortgage rates.

However, a significant proportion of first-time buyers are seeking mortgages at lower LTVs, suggesting that many are receiving significant financial support from family contributions or inheritance. This marks a growing divide in the housing market as those without additional financial assistance face greater financial strain, particularly as they are more vulnerable to rising rates or potential housing market corrections.”