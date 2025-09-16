Only 14% of employers have a good understanding of the full spectrum of employees’ health and wellbeing needs

Research from Towergate Employee Benefits released today reveals that only 14% of employers strongly agree that they have a good understanding of their employees’ needs across all four pillars of health and wellbeing: physical, mental, social and financial.

Debra Clark, head of health and wellbeing at Towergate Employee Benefits, says: “Good practice is very much about supporting all four pillars of health and wellbeing: physical, mental, social and financial, and to do this, it is vital that employers have a strong, rounded understanding of needs, across the board.”

Finding out what support is required

The good news is that employers are working towards having a better understanding by asking employees about their needs. Indeed, 86% ask their employees what health and wellbeing support they would find beneficial. This is very positive but it is important to consider how employers are obtaining this information from their employees:

33% run staff surveys

32% ask for feedback (via line managers or directly)

31% ask this formally in reviews

26% run employee forums and focus groups

24% use informal anecdotal feedback

Debra Clark comments: “There is something wrong when 86% of employers are asking their employees what support they require but only 14% have a good understanding of those requirements. Reviewing their methods for establishing the health and wellbeing requirements of their employees may help employers to gain a better understanding of their ever-evolving needs.”

Using a wide mix of methods

Different employers are using several different ways to discover the health and wellbeing needs of their employees with, for example, some running staff surveys and others using forums and focus groups. What is vital, however, is that a wide mix of methods is used within each business. Some employees will prefer to provide information in more formal settings, such as annual reviews, whereas others will prefer less formal options, such as chatting to a line manager. Some of the topics of health and wellbeing are quite personal, such as fertility issues or mental wellbeing, and employees may prefer to share such concerns in anonymous surveys, rather than in open discussions. All feedback must then be collated so it can be reviewed as a whole.

Benefits experts are able to assist employers with obtaining the details regarding employees’ needs. This may be through benefits days or assisting with forums and surveys. Once the requirements have been established, a benefits expert will then be able to discuss options for providing the right support. The types of support available are growing and changing all the time so consulting an expert is crucial. They can then help to put the right support in place to meet the specific needs of the workforce.

Regular updates

It is important for employers to not only consult with expert benefits providers and with their employees but to do so regularly. Although staff feedback can be collated all year round, it is suggested that employers review their benefits support and their employees’ needs annually.

Debra Clark says: “For health and wellbeing support to have the positive impact it should, employers need a good understanding of their employees’ needs and what is available to support these needs. This knowledge must then be kept up to date, using a variety of methods, at regular intervals.”