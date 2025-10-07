Optimism Ahead of Autumn Budget | Tax-Efficient Investment Magazine Issue 1 | October 2025

Hello and welcome to the very first issue of our Tax-Efficient Investment (TEI) Magazine! You may have seen that we recently rebranded GBI Magazine to TEI Magazine to better reflect the range of content we produce. Don’t fear, we will still continue to provide you with all the latest news and views from the world of tax-efficient and early-stage investing.

We kick off this issue by bringing you an in-depth summation of the recent rebrand, with our very own Director and Managing Partner, Paul Wilson. Paul guides us through the ever-evolving tax-efficient investment space and explains why we felt now was the time to make this change.

We then move on to the first of two podcast summaries. The first comes from our episode with Unicorn Asset Management’s Fraser Mackersie, who revealed what makes UK small and mid-cap companies an attractive investment opportunity. Then, Triple Point’s Diana French dived into the topic of tax-efficient planning during a time of rising taxes.

After that, we bring you a piece from Praetura on the topic of estate planning. Jon Prescott outlines three alternative estate planning routes to provide more tax-efficient investing potential.

The upcoming Autumn Budget is set to further shake up tax-efficient investment options. This brings me to this issue’s exclusive series, featuring insight from the Venture Capital Trust Association (VCTA), the EIS Association (EISA), and the Association of Investment Companies (AIC). They share how they expect the budget will affect VCTs, EIS/SEIS, and other tax-efficient options.

Firstly, Richard Stone (AIC) explains how changes in the budget can make a British success story even better. After that, Chris Lewis (VCTA) outlines some changes he believes we need to see. He points to the VCTA’s recent open letter and Summer Policy paper, which suggest ways in which the government can ensure that VCTs are able to reach their full potential.

Finally, Christiana Stewart-Lockhart (EISA) reveals her thoughts on how the growth in SEIS presents an opportunity for EIS reform.

We round off this magazine with insight from MICAP’s Harry Morrison. He highlights the benefits and challenges of tax-efficient investments, explaining why they’re an exciting opportunity that advisers mustn’t ignore.

I hope you enjoy reading this issue of TEI Magazine, and am looking forward to bringing you more exclusive content as the year rolls on.

Our thanks go to all the experts who have contributed their insights to this magazine. We really appreciate it.

Matt Williams

Tax-Efficient Investment Magazine Editor